Lammy and Healey to sign bilateral Aukus deal during trip to Australia

25 July 2025, 06:16

A group of men and one woman smile at the camera
The UK will sign a new 50-year bilateral Aukus treaty with Australia as the Foreign and Defence Secretaries visit the country on Friday. Picture: JEREMY PIPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK will sign a new 50-year bilateral Aukus treaty with Australia as the Foreign and Defence Secretaries visit the country on Friday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David Lammy and John Healey will meet their counterparts at the annual Australia-UK ministerial meeting, or Aukmin, in Sydney, and then travel on to Melbourne to meet businesses involved in the Aukus submarine programme.

They will also visit Darwin as the Carrier Strike Group docks in the Northern Territory.

The Aukus partnership between the UK, US and Australia involves building nuclear-powered attack submarines – including Australia acquiring its first such fleet – and co-operating in other areas of defence.

It was agreed by the three countries in 2021, but the Trump administration has put it under review, raising fears it could pull out.

The deal now being signed by the UK and Australia sets out the bilateral aspects of the partnership and how the two countries will work together to deliver their Aukus submarine programmes over the next half century.

Read more: Defence secretary signs agreement paving way for export of Typhoon jets to Turkey

Read more: Defence secretary to call for ’50-day drive’ to arm Ukraine and force Putin to negotiate

A group of men and women sit at a long wooden table
The UK will sign a new 50-year bilateral Aukus treaty with Australia as the Foreign and Defence Secretaries visit the country on Friday. Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images

Defence Secretary Mr Healey said: "Aukus is one of Britain’s most important defence partnerships, strengthening global security while driving growth at home.

"This historic treaty confirms our Aukus commitment for the next half century."

He said people "not yet born" will benefit from jobs secured through the deal.

More than 21,000 people in the UK are expected to be working on the programme at its peak.

Foreign Secretary Mr Lammy said the UK-Australia relationship is "like no other."

He added: "In our increasingly volatile and dangerous world, our anchoring friendship has real impact in the protection of global peace and prosperity.

"Our new bilateral Aukus treaty is an embodiment of that – safeguarding a free and open Indo-Pacific whilst catalysing growth for both our countries."

The UK’s Carrier Strike Group – an international formation of Royal Navy warships, submarines and aircraft – has been taking part in the Talisman Sabre military exercise hosted in Australia.

The Australia and US-led military exercise involves more than 35,000 military personnel from 19 countries.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said: "Aukus was a landmark achievement of the last Conservative government and it’s essential that Labour keeps up the momentum, including on industrial collaboration.

"We welcome further progress but this must deliver in practice, both in terms of jobs and strengthened mutual security, at a time of heightened threats."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr