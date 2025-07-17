Law firms chase £250k payouts after MoD data leak sparks legal storm

A superinjunction was granted at the High Court in an attempt to prevent the Taliban finding out about the leak. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Law firms have begun signing up claimants to cash in on the Afghan data breach, with each one could up to £250,000 in compensation.

A catastrophic Ministry of Defence leak left 100,000 Afghans at "risk of death" from the Taliban after a database of those who had applied to the UK for sanctuary was released "in error" in February 2022.

In response, the Government launched one of the biggest peacetime evacuations in modern British history to rescue thousands and airlift them to the UK in secret.

A super-injunction was granted at the High Court in an attempt to prevent the Taliban from discovering the breach.

The scheme is understood to have cost around £400 million so far, with a projected final cost of approximately £850 million.

But costs could be soar further, as law firms plan class action court cases for damages.

According to MailOnline, Manchester-based Barings Law is looking to bank in an excess of £100million from the cases, carving off 25 per cent of the value of each successful claim.

This eye-watering figure is an industry-standard fee and is capped under UK law.

PM - Tories have questions to answer over Afghan data breach and superinjunction

One legal source said the legal firm had already signed up approaching 1,000 Afghans included in the database.

Adnan Malik, the firm's head of data protection, said: "'This is about more than just money.'It is about accountability.

"Barings Law is giving a voice to people who have lost their homes, livelihoods and liberties as a result of this debacle."

Any compensation claims from Afghans will be 'fought hard", the MoD said.

The dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released “in error” in February 2022 by a defence official.

The Ministry of Defence only became aware of the breach when excerpts from the dataset were posted anonymously on a Facebook group in August 2023, and a superinjunction was granted.

Former Tory defence secretary Sir Ben Wallace said he makes “no apology” for applying for an injunction blocking reporting about the leak of data on Afghans who supported British forces.

Sir Ben said the decision to apply for the gagging order was “not a cover-up” and that if the leak had been reported it would have “put in peril those we needed to help out”.

He told LBC the injunction was only intended to be a short-term measure.

“We applied for a four month normal injunction, not a super injunction," Sir Ben said.

"I took a decision at the time that my priority was to protect the lives and welfare of those Afghans who had in some cases made many sacrifices or indeed sacrificed parts of their family to protect British forces.

Thousands of people are being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after the breach. Picture: Alamy

“These were people potentially eligible under the Arap scheme and that if the reporting had happened quickly, it could have potentially allowed the Taliban to make moves on these individuals.

"And so we needed time and we needed, needed space to find out, investigate where this list had gone, whether it had actually got to the Taliban and whether we could get out many of those people.

"I put those people first, not my reputation, not the government, those people. Now people can disagree with that. They can say no, no, we should have.

"Newspapers should be able to write whatever they want straight away. But, but we did that. We did it on a three month. I think it was a four month."

Asked why it became a superinjunction, Mr Wallace said: "I can't tell you that. That is a question for my successors. I left on the 31st of August.

"The thing was converted into a super injunction on the 1st of September and I don't know why a four month application became a two year thing."

It came as Defence Secretary John Healey said the person involved in the leak was “no longer doing the same job”.

Ex-Defence Secretary Ben Wallace joins Tom Swarbrick amid MoD scandal | Watch in full

Writing in the Telegraph, Sir Ben said that when he was informed of the “error” he was “determined that the first priority was to protect all those that might be at risk”.

“I make no apology for applying to the court for an injunction at the time. It was not, as some are childishly trying to claim, a cover-up,” he said.

“I took the view that if this leak was reported at the time, the existence of the list would put in peril those we needed to help out.

“Some may disagree but imagine if the Taliban had been alerted to the existence of this list. I would dread to think what would have happened."

Sir Ben left office shortly after the then-government became aware of the breach, having announced some time earlier that he intended to step down as defence secretary.

Nobody has been fired over £7 billion Afghan data breach, LBC understands

The leak led to the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme – the Afghanistan Response Route – in April 2024.

A total of around 6,900 people are expected to be relocated by the end of the scheme.

It is understood that the unnamed official emailed the data outside a secure government system while attempting to verify information, believing the dataset to only have around 150 rows.

However, more than 33,000 rows of information were inadvertently sent.

Downing Street declined to say on Tuesday whether the official involved had faced disciplinary action or was still employed by the Government.Mr Healey later told the News Agents podcast that “they are no longer doing the same job on the Afghan brief” and “this is bigger than the actions of a single individual”.

Andrew Marr on ‘the real victims’ of MoD data leak

Pushed on whether anybody had lost their job, Mr Healey said: “I’m actually not going to get into the personnel matters."

The injunction was in place for almost two years, covering Labour and Conservative governments.

Mr Healey offered a “sincere apology” on behalf of the Government in the Commons on Tuesday, and said he had been “deeply uncomfortable” being unable to speak about it in Parliament.

Kemi Badenoch said sorry on behalf of the Conservatives.

Speaking to LBC on Tuesday evening, the Tory leader was asked whether she would apologise on behalf of the Conservatives who were in office at the time of the breach.

She said: “On behalf of the government and on behalf of the British people yes, because somebody made a terrible mistake and names were put out there… and we are sorry for that.

“That should not happen. And this is one of the tough things about, you know, being a minister, which is why even the Government – the Labour Government, now this didn’t happen when they were in power – they are apologising as well.”

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the Arap applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

However an independent review, commissioned by the Government in January 2025, concluded last month that the dataset is “unlikely to significantly shift Taliban understanding of individuals who may be of interest to them”.