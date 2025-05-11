Lib Dems launch internal ‘Reform Watch’ in bid to monitor Farage-led policies

11 May 2025, 12:50 | Updated: 11 May 2025, 12:52

Ed Davey announced the new internal watchdog, hoping to keep Reform UK publicly held to account
Ed Davey announced the new internal watchdog, hoping to keep Reform UK publicly held to account. Picture: Getty
Rose Morelli

By Rose Morelli

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has announced a new ‘Reform Watch’ system in Parliament, saying Labour and the Conservatives are too scared to hold Nigel Farage’s party to account.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plans come amid a wider push within the party to become the “antidote to Reform”.

The system will be spearheaded by Amanda Hopgood, who leads the Lib Dem opposition to Reform in County Durham.

County Durham recently elected ex-GB News presenter Darren Grimes as its new Reform mayor, after he received 49.7% of the vote.

Anthony Hook, another Lib Dem opposition leader based in Kent, will also head up the scheme.

Also leading the scheme is Mike Ross, leader of Hull city council, who lost out on Hull mayorship to Reform’s Luke Campbell by nearly 13,000 votes.

Read More: Labour warns council staff to ‘join union’ and find new jobs after Reform win

Read More: Nearly 30 councillors defect to Reform UK as Farage says party's civil war won’t ‘put a dent’ in electoral chances

The scheme will monitor how many cuts Reform make to local services. They will also monitor whether the party, as stated, will ban councils flying the Ukraine flag, and scale back on climate-related policies.

“When you look at what councils do on climate change, the vast bulk of the work is insulating people’s homes,” Davey has said.

“So, is Nigel Farage essentially going to say to less well-off people: ‘We’re not insulating your home, you can pay higher energy bills, and we’re pleased about that because that can make climate change worse’. Is that the Reform position?"

The Lib Dems also hope to extend their policy of opposing President Trump through this system.

Seeing Reform and Nigel Farage as “cheerleaders” for Trump, the Lib Dems have also previously called the Conservatives a “Trump fan club”, and criticised Labour for “not being willing” to take him on.

“We’re going to take the fight to them [Reform],” Davey said.

“Whether it’s exposing the fact that Farage is a huge cheerleader for Donald Trump and wants money from Elon Musk, all those sorts of things.”

Nigel Farage and Sarah Pochin, New Reform UK MP For Runcorn And Helsby, Greets Media Ahead Of Swearing In
Nigel Farage and Sarah Pochin, New Reform UK MP For Runcorn And Helsby, Greets Media Ahead Of Swearing In. Picture: Getty

The Lib Dems and Reform performed well in May’s local elections, both making council gains and overtaking the Conservatives share of votes.

But flyaway Reform bested the Lib Dems in several local authorities, with Lib Dems coming second to Reform in four areas.

“We don’t think the fight against Reform is going to be necessarily easy,” Davey has said.

“Are we worried about the rise of Reform? Of course we are. The question is, what’s the best way to respond to that? And I don’t think it’s to copy them.”

“From what I see, we’re the only party who seem to be up for that. The others seem a bit afraid of them.”

The Conservatives have been accused of “copying” Reform policies by Health Secretary Wes Streeting. But Labour aren’t spared from accusation of trying to win votes back by aping their policies either.

Green Party co-leader and Bristol Central MP Carla Denyer has accused Labour of engaging in a “race to the right” by copying their hardline stance on immigration.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest