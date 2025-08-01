'The time for action is now': Lisa Nandy urges football club owner to sell after financial crisis

By Alice Padgett

Morecambe owner Jason Whittingham has been urged to “do the right thing” and sell the club by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.

The Shrimps, who were relegated to the Vanarama National League at the end of last season, are at risk of closure amid a financial crisis.

Lisa Nandy, who as the local MP for Wigan was involved in the club’s two fights for survival in recent years, has written to Morecambe’s owner urging him to act and has described the club’s plight as “heartbreaking”.

“It is the Government’s firm view that owners need to act as custodians of their clubs,” Nandy said.

“It is never too late to do the right thing and with so much at stake for this grand old town, the time for action is now.

“I call on you to effect a sale to a suitable owner, and give the club a chance for a brighter future.”

The club were suspended by the National League on Monday because of their financial problems, a decision which will be reviewed on August 20.

The situation at Morecambe FC is critical.



Fans, players, staff and the town deserve so much better.



The Panjab Warriors sports investment group insists it is ready to take over the club, and earlier this week it issued a statement alongside fans’ group the Shrimps Trust and local MP Liz Collinge stating that all first-team operations had stopped after insurance cover lapsed.