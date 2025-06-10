Tom Swarbrick 4pm - 6pm
Live: Labour says spending review 'will make people better off'
10 June 2025, 15:25 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 15:44
Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that not enough people are feeling the progress Labour has made and said her spending review will be about “making working people better off”.
The chancellor is expected to announce funding increases for the NHS, schools and defence along with a number of infrastructure projects on Wednesday, as she shares out some £113 billion freed up by looser borrowing rules.
But other areas could face cuts as she seeks to balance manifesto commitments with more recent pledges, such as a hike in defence spending, while meeting her fiscal rules that promise to match day-to-day spending with revenues.
Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile rejected the idea that squeezed police budgets could make communities less safe.
The prime minister also said that the decision to reinstate most winter fuel payments was not a response to the backlash against the policy.
The Chancellor has committed £16.7 billion to nuclear power projects, including £14.2 billion of investment to build the new Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.
Follow our live blog for all of the latest updates.
Labour under pressure after U-turn on winter fuel budgets
Labour is under pressure to reverse course on cuts to benefits after Rachel Reeves confirmed a U-turn on winter fuel payments that will see them restored to pensioners with an income of less than £35,000-a-year.
Ms Reeves stood firm on welfare reforms on Tuesday as a union representative urged her to “think again” on the cuts.
The Chancellor said the current system is “not sustainable” and that reforms aimed to get those who can work back into work and help “fulfil the ambitions of people with disabilities themselves to get back into work”.
The reforms include plans to tighten the eligibility criteria for personal independence payments, known as Pip.
'Working people are not yet feeling progress,' admits Rachel Reeves ahead of spending review
Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that not enough people are feeling the progress Labour has made and said her spending review will be about “making working people better off”.
Speaking at the GMB Union Congress in Brighton, the Chancellor said the government was “making progress”.
“I know that not enough working people are yet feeling that progress, and that’s what tomorrow’s Spending Review is all about – making working people better off, investing in our security, investing in our health, investing in our economy."
Follow live updates as Labour prepares to give its spending review which will likely see finding increased for the NHS, schools and defence along with a number of infrastructure projects.
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to give the review on Wednesday.