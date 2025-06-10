Live: Labour says spending review 'will make people better off'

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is set to give the spending review on Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

By William Mata

Rachel Reeves has acknowledged that not enough people are feeling the progress Labour has made and said her spending review will be about “making working people better off”.



The chancellor is expected to announce funding increases for the NHS, schools and defence along with a number of infrastructure projects on Wednesday, as she shares out some £113 billion freed up by looser borrowing rules.

But other areas could face cuts as she seeks to balance manifesto commitments with more recent pledges, such as a hike in defence spending, while meeting her fiscal rules that promise to match day-to-day spending with revenues.

Sir Keir Starmer meanwhile rejected the idea that squeezed police budgets could make communities less safe.

The prime minister also said that the decision to reinstate most winter fuel payments was not a response to the backlash against the policy.

The Chancellor has committed £16.7 billion to nuclear power projects, including £14.2 billion of investment to build the new Sizewell C nuclear plant in Suffolk.

