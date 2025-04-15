Liz Truss to launch ‘uncancellable’ social media network to take on ‘deep state’ and mainstream media

Liz Truss has announced her own ‘uncensorable’ social media network to ‘protect free speech’ and counter mainstream media. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Liz Truss has announced her own ‘uncensorable’ social media network to ‘protect free speech’ and counter mainstream media.

The former PM said her ‘free speech social media platform’ would launch in the summer of this year.

The platform is supposedly meant to take on the ‘deep state’ and mainstream media in the UK, who she warned were stifling freedom of speech.

Truss made the announcement at a cryptocurrency event in Bedford at the weekend, where a hall of attendees had paid between £250 and £1,000 to watch her speak.

Britain’s shortest-serving PM has been courting the far-right in Britain, and expressing her support for US president Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s drastic cuts to spending and government departments.

Trump also notoriously started his own social media platform Truth Social in 2022, after he was banned from Facebook and then-Twitter for his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.

During the event, Truss said ‘the establishment and the elites’ had ‘cut her off at the knees’ when she became Prime Minister because they resisted radical change.

“That has made me think that it’s not enough just to get into number 10,” she said, according to the London Economic, who first reported the story.

She added: “What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people, to be able to have a grassroots movement that is actually really demanding change of our leaders.”

Truss expressed her concerns about how different issues were “suppressed or promoted” by mainstream media, comparing the Netflix drama Adolescence, which highlights online misogyny and incel culture, to the grooming gangs scandal.

“Recently, we have seen the promotion of the documentary – or not the documentary – the show Adolescence. I haven’t watched it, but we have seen the promotion of that and the asking questions of that, and we have seen the whole issue of the grooming gangs suppressed,” she said.

She then compared Britain to communist Russia, saying: “This is the kind of thing that we used to see going on in the Soviet Union and it’s now happening to us and it is absolutely shocking that that is the case in modern Britain.”

“I do think this needs to be actively fought and what I am doing is establishing a new free speech network, which will be uncensored and uncancellable, to actually talk about the issues people don’t want to talk about.While Truss hasn’t confirmed any details about the social media network, she did say it would be ready for the summer and that more news would follow ‘fairly soon’.