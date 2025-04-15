Liz Truss to launch ‘uncancellable’ social media network to take on ‘deep state’ and mainstream media

15 April 2025, 20:58

Liz Truss has announced her own ‘uncensorable’ social media network to ‘protect free speech’ and counter mainstream media.
Liz Truss has announced her own ‘uncensorable’ social media network to ‘protect free speech’ and counter mainstream media. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Liz Truss has announced her own ‘uncensorable’ social media network to ‘protect free speech’ and counter mainstream media.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former PM said her ‘free speech social media platform’ would launch in the summer of this year.

The platform is supposedly meant to take on the ‘deep state’ and mainstream media in the UK, who she warned were stifling freedom of speech.

Truss made the announcement at a cryptocurrency event in Bedford at the weekend, where a hall of attendees had paid between £250 and £1,000 to watch her speak.

Britain’s shortest-serving PM has been courting the far-right in Britain, and expressing her support for US president Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s drastic cuts to spending and government departments.

Trump also notoriously started his own social media platform Truth Social in 2022, after he was banned from Facebook and then-Twitter for his alleged involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol building.

Read more: Birmingham bin backlog 'on track' to be cleared by weekend, council claims - despite ongoing strike

Read more: Supplies arrive in UK as Government rushes to save British Steel Scunthorpe site

During the event, Truss said ‘the establishment and the elites’ had ‘cut her off at the knees’ when she became Prime Minister because they resisted radical change.

“That has made me think that it’s not enough just to get into number 10,” she said, according to the London Economic, who first reported the story.

She added: “What I’m now thinking is we need a media network to be able to communicate to people, to be able to have a grassroots movement that is actually really demanding change of our leaders.”

Truss expressed her concerns about how different issues were “suppressed or promoted” by mainstream media, comparing the Netflix drama Adolescence, which highlights online misogyny and incel culture, to the grooming gangs scandal.

Caller argues that Liz Truss was 'a good Prime Minister'

“Recently, we have seen the promotion of the documentary – or not the documentary – the show Adolescence. I haven’t watched it, but we have seen the promotion of that and the asking questions of that, and we have seen the whole issue of the grooming gangs suppressed,” she said.

She then compared Britain to communist Russia, saying: “This is the kind of thing that we used to see going on in the Soviet Union and it’s now happening to us and it is absolutely shocking that that is the case in modern Britain.”

“I do think this needs to be actively fought and what I am doing is establishing a new free speech network, which will be uncensored and uncancellable, to actually talk about the issues people don’t want to talk about.While Truss hasn’t confirmed any details about the social media network, she did say it would be ready for the summer and that more news would follow ‘fairly soon’.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest