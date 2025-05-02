Local election results: What we know so far and what's still to come?

2 May 2025, 07:55 | Updated: 2 May 2025, 14:29

Voters Go To The Polls In The UK Local Elections.
Voters Go To The Polls In The UK Local Elections. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Results are flooding in after 15 million voters headed to the polls on Thursday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Voting took place in 24 upper-tier authorities, with six mayoral contests and a by-election.

Initial results suggest a successful night for Reform, with a by-election win over Labour and a mayoral contest win under its belt.

LBC takes a look at what we know so far, and what's still to come?

Reform win knife-edge by-election in Runcorn and Helsby

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has snatched up a narrow victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby, a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer as he failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister.

The knife-edge win for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.

Speaking to LBC, Farage said the country has "lost faith" in Labour and pointed to the increase in channel crossings as a key reason for their defeat.

Speaking directly to Sir Keir Starmer, Farage said: “I would just say to him, very simply, that people who put trust in you, that is eroded, albeit almost eradicated, in a very short space of time."

Read more: Reform UK declared winners of knife-edge Runcorn by-election after dramatic recount in major blow to Labour

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, looks on as ballots are counted in the Runcorn & Helsby by-election.
Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, looks on as ballots are counted in the Runcorn & Helsby by-election. Picture: Getty
Four of six mayoral contests have been declared.
Four of six mayoral contests have been declared. Picture: PA

Reform gets its first mayor

Dame Andrea Jenkyns was also elected for Reform UK as the first Greater Lincolnshire mayor, securing a majority of almost 40,000 over the Conservatives.

Read more: Reform UK's Andrea Jenkyns becomes Greater Lincolnshire's first-ever mayor

Labour wins three mayoral contests - Tories win one

Labour has won three of the mayoral contests over night, holding on to North Tyneside and the West of England and Doncaster.

Despite this, the share of its vote has plummeted as Reform came a narrow second in all three races.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives won the mayoral contest in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Reform snatched up Runcorn and Helsby in a by-election.
Reform snatched up Runcorn and Helsby in a by-election. Picture: PA

Council gains for Reform

Reform has won at least 49 of the 71 seats declared so far on the 98-seat local authority - winning thee councils so far.

It first won control of Lincolnshire County Council after snatching up the required number of seats.

Staffordshire Council was also secured by Reform, winning the 32 seats needed for a majority.

Reform won a third council after securing Durham - with GB News presenter Darren Grimes becoming councillor for Farage's party.

Northumberland was the first county council to declare all its results, with Conservatives winning 26 seats, Reform 23, Labour eight, Independents seven, Liberal Democrats three and Greens two.

Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert & Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde, told LBC: "Reform are now significant players, at least for the time being in our electoral politics, and they do challenge the traditional dominance of Conservative Labour.

“Reform have won more seats, and they have won more votes in the results that have been declared overnight and they're probably heading for control of a couple of councils.”

Still to come?

Votes are being counted in over 1,600 council seats in England.

Two more mayoral contest results are still to be declared.

Widespread results from council elections aren't expected until later today.


Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest