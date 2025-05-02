Local election results: What we know so far and what's still to come?

Voters Go To The Polls In The UK Local Elections. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Results are flooding in after 15 million voters headed to the polls on Thursday.

Voting took place in 24 upper-tier authorities, with six mayoral contests and a by-election.

Initial results suggest a successful night for Reform, with a by-election win over Labour and a mayoral contest win under its belt.

LBC takes a look at what we know so far, and what's still to come?

Reform win knife-edge by-election in Runcorn and Helsby

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK has snatched up a narrow victory by six votes over Labour in Runcorn and Helsby, a major blow for Sir Keir Starmer as he failed his first by-election test as Prime Minister.

The knife-edge win for new MP Sarah Pochin saw Reform taking a constituency which Labour won with a majority of almost 14,700 less than 12 months ago.

Speaking to LBC, Farage said the country has "lost faith" in Labour and pointed to the increase in channel crossings as a key reason for their defeat.

Speaking directly to Sir Keir Starmer, Farage said: “I would just say to him, very simply, that people who put trust in you, that is eroded, albeit almost eradicated, in a very short space of time."

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform UK party, looks on as ballots are counted in the Runcorn & Helsby by-election. Picture: Getty

Four of six mayoral contests have been declared. Picture: PA

Reform gets its first mayor

Dame Andrea Jenkyns was also elected for Reform UK as the first Greater Lincolnshire mayor, securing a majority of almost 40,000 over the Conservatives.

Labour wins three mayoral contests - Tories win one

Labour has won three of the mayoral contests over night, holding on to North Tyneside and the West of England and Doncaster.

Despite this, the share of its vote has plummeted as Reform came a narrow second in all three races.

Meanwhile, the Conservatives won the mayoral contest in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.



Reform snatched up Runcorn and Helsby in a by-election. Picture: PA

Council gains for Reform

Reform has won at least 49 of the 71 seats declared so far on the 98-seat local authority - winning thee councils so far.

It first won control of Lincolnshire County Council after snatching up the required number of seats.

Staffordshire Council was also secured by Reform, winning the 32 seats needed for a majority.

Reform won a third council after securing Durham - with GB News presenter Darren Grimes becoming councillor for Farage's party.

Northumberland was the first county council to declare all its results, with Conservatives winning 26 seats, Reform 23, Labour eight, Independents seven, Liberal Democrats three and Greens two.

Professor Sir John Curtice - Polling Expert & Professor of Politics at the University of Strathclyde, told LBC: "Reform are now significant players, at least for the time being in our electoral politics, and they do challenge the traditional dominance of Conservative Labour.

“Reform have won more seats, and they have won more votes in the results that have been declared overnight and they're probably heading for control of a couple of councils.”

Still to come?

Votes are being counted in over 1,600 council seats in England.

Two more mayoral contest results are still to be declared.

Widespread results from council elections aren't expected until later today.



