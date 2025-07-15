Exclusive

Luke Pollard tells LBC Taliban 'has a lot of information' and suggests person responsible for leak still works for MoD

Luke Pollard, Minister of the Armed Forces, told LBC’s Andrew Marr that the Taliban 'has a lot of information already’ about Afghans involved in the data leak, but that they are at ‘no increased risk’ of retaliation. Picture: Alamy/LBC

By Josef Al Shemary

Luke Pollard, Minister of the Armed Forces, told LBC’s Andrew Marr that the Taliban 'has a lot of information already’ about Afghans involved in the data leak, but that they are at ‘no increased risk’ of retaliation.

It comes after a dataset containing the personal information of nearly 19,000 people who applied for the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy (Arap) was released "in error" in February 2022, as LBC first reported.

As a result, thousands of people were being relocated to the UK as part of a secret £850 million scheme set up after the personal data leak, which involved Afghans who supported British forces during the 20-year war.

Mr Pollard said the government was “uncomfortable” with the threat assessment of those affected by the leak, and the superinjunction on the story.

He told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr: “This is why we commissioned an independent report to look at the experience on the ground, what the Taliban were doing, what information they had access to, as well as trying to fix what was, frankly, a mess of a relocation system that we had inherited.

“What we do know is that the Taliban have access to a lot of information already. Biometrics data, pay records, passport data, a lot of information, and that helps inform our decision. That enabled us to take a different assessment.

“That doesn't mean Afghanistan is a safe place for everyone. That is certainly not the case. But it doesn't necessarily mean that they're at increased risk because they were on the data set that the Ministry of Defence lost in 2022.

“And that's why we've been able to take the different decisions, including giving information to the court that has enabled them to lift the super injunction, so all of this can be made public.”

The Armed Forces minister also suggested the person responsible for the ‘catastrophic’ leak still works for the Ministry of Defence.

The breach resulted in the creation of a secret Afghan relocation scheme - the Afghanistan Response Route - in April 2024. This scheme is understood to have cost around £400 million so far, with a projected cost once completed of around £850 million.

Millions more is expected to be paid in legal costs and compensation.

When asked by Andrew Marr if the person responsible for the leak still works at the Ministry of Defence, Mr Pollard said: “Well, our assessment, looking back on what is available, because not all the information from the last government is available to a new government, as you will know, due to the protocols of not sharing advice given to a former minister to a current one, means that our focus has been quite correctly on what is happening today, rather than the consequences re-litigating effectively what happened in 2022.

“This is an unprecedented and really serious data leak. But our understanding from at the time, the investigation, that the Metropolitan Police, when they looked into this matter, concluded that no criminal investigation was required, that it was accidental. My word. It's had serious consequences, but it was accidental”.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) only became aware of the breach over a year after the release, when excerpts of the dataset were anonymously posted onto a Facebook group in August 2023.

Details on the dataset include the names and contact details of the Arap applicants and names of their family members.

The scheme was responsible for relocating Afghan nationals who had worked for or with the UK Government and were therefore at risk of reprisals once the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people, including the estimated number of family members of the Arap applicants, were affected by the breach and could be at risk of harassment, torture or death if the Taliban obtained their data, judges said in June 2024.

However an independent review, commissioned by the Government in January 2025, concluded last month that the dataset is "unlikely to significantly shift Taliban understanding of individuals who may be of interest to them".

Mr Pollard said the scandal ‘sits uncomfortably’ with him, and that he wouldn’t want to see a similar scheme implemented again.

“It's certainly not something that I would ever want used again in this respect,” he said.

“The experience that I've seen since becoming a minister as a consequence meant that as a minister, as a parliamentarian, I wasn't able to raise any of these issues on the floor of the House, that journalists who had awareness of it wasn't able to scrutinise the work of government, that the previous government created a secret relocation route, spending hundreds of millions of pounds on it.

“This is something that sits not just uncomfortably with me as a parliamentarian, someone who believes in freedom of speech and parliamentary accountability. It's something that is a complete anathema to the way that I think we should be doing our politics.”

Around 4,500 people - made up of 900 Arap applicants and approximately 3,600 family members have been brought to the UK or are in transit so far through the Afghanistan Response Route.

A further estimated 600 people and their relatives are expected to be relocated before the scheme closes, with a total of around 6,900 people expected to be relocated by the end of the scheme.

In this Aug. 16, 2021, file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17 transport plane at the perimeter of the international airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. Picture: Alamy

Projected costs of the scheme may include relocation costs, transitional accommodation, legal costs and local authority tariffs.

It is understood that the unnamed official had emailed the dataset outside of a secure government system while attempting to verify information, believing the dataset to only have around 150 rows.

However, there were more than 33,000 rows of information which were inadvertently sent.

An unprecedented superinjunction was made at the High Court in September 2023 to reduce the risk of alerting the Taliban to the existence of the data, with the decision to apply for an order made by then-defence secretary Ben Wallace.

The Information Commissioner's Office and Metropolitan Police were also informed.

The superinjunction, lifted on Tuesday, is thought to be the longest lasting order of its kind and the first time the Government has sought such a restrictive measure against the media.

At multiple hearings, lawyers for the MoD said in written submissions that there was a "very real risk that people who would otherwise live will die" if the Taliban gained access to the data.

However, a recent report by retired civil servant Paul Rimmer said: "Given the data they already have access to as the de facto government, we believe it is unlikely the dataset would be the single, or definitive, piece of information enabling or prompting the Taliban to act."

Mr Rimmer further found that the Government possibly "inadvertently added more value to the dataset" by seeking the unprecedented superinjunction and creating a bespoke resettlement scheme.

Under plans set out last October, the Afghanistan Response Route was expected to allow up to 25,000 people - most of whom were ineligible for Arap but deemed to be at the highest risk from Taliban reprisals - to be relocated.

One internal Government document from February this year said: "This will mean relocating more Afghans to the UK than have been relocated under the Arap scheme, at a time when the UK's immigration and asylum system is under significant strain. This will extend the scheme for another five years at a cost of c. £7 billion."

However, the resettlement schemes are closing, with the review suggesting that the Afghanistan Response Route may be "disproportionate" to the impact of the Taliban obtaining the information.

As of March 2025, around 36,000 people had been relocated to the UK under Arap and other resettlement schemes.

Arap, which was launched in April 2021, is now closed to new applicants after immigration rule changes were laid in Parliament earlier this month.

The Government had originally outlined plans to launch a compensation scheme for those affected by the breach, with an estimated cost of between £120 and £350 million, not including administration expenses.

Hundreds of data protection legal challenges are also expected, with the court previously told that a Manchester-based law firm already had several hundred prospective clients.

The breach can now be reported after a High Court judge lifted the superinjunction - which prohibited making any reference to the existence of the court proceedings and is thought to have been the longest and widest ranging of its kind - on Tuesday.

In one of several rulings, judge Mr Justice Chamberlain noted the superinjunction "imposed very wide-ranging restrictions", with information about the breach limited to selected officials.

In a decision in November 2023, Mr Justice Chamberlain said while the superinjunction did not constrain what could be said in Parliament, "MPs and peers cannot ask questions about something they do not know about".

The judge ruled in May 2024 that the order should be lifted, stating there was a "significant possibility" the Taliban knew about the dataset, adding it was "fundamentally objectionable" that decisions about thousands of people's lives and "enormous sums of public money now being committed" were being taken in secret.

However, judges at the Court of Appeal overturned this ruling the following month, finding that he had not properly considered the consequences of lifting the order and that the superinjunction should stay in place.

Following the retired civil servant's review, the MoD agreed on July 4 that the order could be lifted.

It is expected that the cost of seeking and maintaining the superinjunction will be several million pounds.