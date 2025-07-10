Mon ami: Emmanuel Macron and Keir Starmer embrace on Downing Street steps ahead of migration summit

10 July 2025, 09:55 | Updated: 10 July 2025, 10:31

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025 for a UK-France summit.(AP Photo/Thomas Krych)
By StephenRigley

French President Emmanuel Macron and Sir Keir Starmer were seen to embrace on the steps of Downing Street on Thursday ahead of the leaders' Franco-British summit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The leaders were seen to shake hands in front of No 10 as they posed for photographs, before heading through the door to begin discussions on Thursday morning.

The British and French leaders are preparing to discuss a variety of topics during the meeting, including nuclear deterrents and Russia, with migration top of the agenda.

The meeting is set to cap off the French president’s three-day state visit, with a London press conference expected to announce the joint UK-France plan on tackling the small boat crisis.

Speaking from Downing Street, Sir Keir Starmer confirmed the UK will address illegal migration with “new tactics” and a “new level of intent”.

The Prime Minister said: “In uncertain times, we achieve more by strengthening our relationship with our allies, so that is what today is all about working together on the priorities that we share as two nations."

Read more: Government rewards scandal-ridden Fujitsu with half a billion in contracts since Post Office TV drama

Read more: Starmer and Macron to strike fresh defence pact amid 'new nuclear risks and multiplying threats'

French President Emmanuel Macron meets Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025 for a UK-France summit.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
He continued: “For us, it’s about delivering the changes that the British people want to see, and we will agree the situation in the Channel cannot go on as it is. So we’re bringing new tactics into play and a new level of intent to tackle illegal migration and break the business model of the criminal gangs.

”Attendees at the meeting in Downing Street included Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband.

Talks between officials are said to be ongoing, as both countries attempt to hash out the finer details of a deal on Thursday morning.

The Franco-British summit will discuss the two countries’ means of deterrence “in the face of extreme threats” in Europe, Defence Secretary John Healey has said.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron chat as they pose for a group picture during the UK-France summit at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, July 10, 2025.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, Pool)
Sticking points related to a deal are reportedly linked to a start date and disapproval by other European nations.

Recent days have seen Macron engage in a series of state events - including meeting with King Charles and addressing MPs in parliament.

However, the decision to allow Macron's address didn't come without controversy, with many suggesting that Donald Trump will now demand similar treatment.

The UK is making “slow progress” on tackling small boat crossings and needs joint action, the Defence Secretary confirmed to LBC on Thursday.

John Healey explained that the Government has already deported 30,000 people in the last year and reduced the number of people in asylum hotels.

“This is slow progress, but it is progress, and it can only be based … on the sort of agreements and joint action that we’ll see, I hope, announced at the summit today.”

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron, front of cabinet members in the Downing St garden.
On Wednesday, it was announced that Britain and France are set to order more Storm Shadow missiles in an attempt to replace ageing weapons as part of a refreshed defence pact.

Storm Shadow, known as SCALP by the French, is a long-range missile which has been supplied by both the British and French to Ukraine.

The weapon allows Kyiv to strike targets deep inside Russian territory.While the two countries have discussed co-operation on a replacement for years, French president Emmanuel Macron's UK visit is expected to see in the next phase of the project for Storm Shadow’s successor.

