Exclusive

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

3 July 2025, 08:34 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 08:43

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too
Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

MPs are embroiled in a fresh row over whether Donald Trump should be allowed to speak in Parliament when he comes to Britain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC's learned that French President Emmanuel Macron will be allowed to address the Commons and the Lords in a joint address next Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer said a second state visit to Britain would be "historic" when he handed the President personal invite from the King at the White House earlier this year.

It's widely expected to take place in September, and will likely include a visit to Dumfries House, Balmoral, or Windsor Castle.

The final dates have yet to be ironed out, but diary clashes meant one wasn't possible over the summer.

Traditionally second-term US Presidents are not offered a full state visit and instead are invited for tea or lunch with the monarch.

Read more: MPs declare more than £1m of gifts and hospitality in year since election

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

President Donald J. Trump giving a White House coronavirus update briefing on April 7, 2020. (USA)
President Donald J. Trump giving a White House coronavirus update briefing on April 7, 2020. (USA). Picture: Alamy

The Government and Parliament are insisting that no offer has yet been formally made by President Trump's team.

Government insiders insisted there was an open offer from the Speaker to any leader invited on a state visit to address Parliament, which would include President Trump.

The Government, Palace and officials from the visiting country jointly decide the itinerary for any state trips.

If a joint address to Parliament is requested by the visiting dignitaries, this will be discussed as part of wider visit planning and any invitation will be issued by Parliament.

But the Speaker's Office suggested a request hasn't yet come in, saying: "Any request made to address the Houses of Parliament, will be considered in the usual way."

Last night MPs were divided over whether President Trump should be allowed to make the historic address, which has been done in the past by leaders including President Zelensky.

Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, told LBC: "I don't believe that he should be allowed to address either of the Houses. And that's based on some of the things that he said around equality, around democracy, and indeed, direct attacks on the UK government.

"So I don't want him here."

London, UK. 8th Feb, 2023. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine visits Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street for talks. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News
London, UK. 8th Feb, 2023. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine visits Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street for talks. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"I don't think that there's any good reason for him to be here.

"I understand that there's a need to meet with him and come to the UK, but that doesn't mean that he has to have the privilege, and it is a privilege, to come in and address both the Houses.

"Trump is not Macron. Please don't invite him."

She's written to the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, urging him to step in and block the request, which was made by the former Speaker, John Bercow.

Around 20 MPs have publicly backed her Early Day Motion call, too.

But other MPs argued it was vital to keep the President of the United States on side - and urged the government to push ahead with the plans if he asked for them.

And this morning Nigel Farage told LBC an offer "has to be" given to him:

"Bercow's not there anymore, he was the one who tried to stop it.

Whether you like him or not, our relationship with America is vital, utterly vital in every single way. Without America we are defenceless, therefore it's our most important relationship in the world."

And Labour's Alex Ballinger, the MP for Halesowen, told LBC: "If Donald Trump wants to come and address Parliament, it's important that he's allowed to. We've got a great relationship with the United States. Keir Starmer and his team have built up a great relationship with Trump and his administration. We're seeing now some of the fruits of that.

"When we are dealing with our closest ally and a country that is the most powerful NATO ally, it's really important that we bring something to the table that Donald Trump wants. If he wants this, it costs us nothing.

"If it helps secure our defence and security in Europe, if it helps get those trade deals, if it helps ensure the prosperity of my constituents, I think it's a small price to me."

The White House press office told LBC that they are "not tracking" whether or not the President has requested an address to Parliament".

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR