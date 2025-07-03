Exclusive

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should be afforded privilege

Macron's state parliament address to MPs sparks row over whether Trump should too. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

MPs are embroiled in a fresh row over whether Donald Trump should be allowed to speak in Parliament when he comes to Britain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

LBC's learned that French President Emmanuel Macron will be allowed to address the Commons and the Lords in a joint address next Tuesday.

Sir Keir Starmer said a second state visit to Britain would be "historic" when he handed the President personal invite from the King at the White House earlier this year.

It's widely expected to take place in September, and will likely include a visit to Dumfries House, Balmoral, or Windsor Castle.

The final dates have yet to be ironed out, but diary clashes meant one wasn't possible over the summer.

Traditionally second-term US Presidents are not offered a full state visit and instead are invited for tea or lunch with the monarch.

Read more: MPs declare more than £1m of gifts and hospitality in year since election

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

President Donald J. Trump giving a White House coronavirus update briefing on April 7, 2020. (USA). Picture: Alamy

The Government and Parliament are insisting that no offer has yet been formally made by President Trump's team.

Government insiders insisted there was an open offer from the Speaker to any leader invited on a state visit to address Parliament, which would include President Trump.

The Government, Palace and officials from the visiting country jointly decide the itinerary for any state trips.

If a joint address to Parliament is requested by the visiting dignitaries, this will be discussed as part of wider visit planning and any invitation will be issued by Parliament.

But the Speaker's Office suggested a request hasn't yet come in, saying: "Any request made to address the Houses of Parliament, will be considered in the usual way."

Last night MPs were divided over whether President Trump should be allowed to make the historic address, which has been done in the past by leaders including President Zelensky.

Kate Osborne, the MP for Jarrow and Gateshead East, told LBC: "I don't believe that he should be allowed to address either of the Houses. And that's based on some of the things that he said around equality, around democracy, and indeed, direct attacks on the UK government.

"So I don't want him here."

London, UK. 8th Feb, 2023. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine visits Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10 Downing Street for talks. Credit: Mark Thomas/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

"I don't think that there's any good reason for him to be here.

"I understand that there's a need to meet with him and come to the UK, but that doesn't mean that he has to have the privilege, and it is a privilege, to come in and address both the Houses.

"Trump is not Macron. Please don't invite him."

She's written to the Commons Speaker, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, urging him to step in and block the request, which was made by the former Speaker, John Bercow.

Around 20 MPs have publicly backed her Early Day Motion call, too.

But other MPs argued it was vital to keep the President of the United States on side - and urged the government to push ahead with the plans if he asked for them.

And this morning Nigel Farage told LBC an offer "has to be" given to him:

"Bercow's not there anymore, he was the one who tried to stop it.

Whether you like him or not, our relationship with America is vital, utterly vital in every single way. Without America we are defenceless, therefore it's our most important relationship in the world."

And Labour's Alex Ballinger, the MP for Halesowen, told LBC: "If Donald Trump wants to come and address Parliament, it's important that he's allowed to. We've got a great relationship with the United States. Keir Starmer and his team have built up a great relationship with Trump and his administration. We're seeing now some of the fruits of that.

"When we are dealing with our closest ally and a country that is the most powerful NATO ally, it's really important that we bring something to the table that Donald Trump wants. If he wants this, it costs us nothing.

"If it helps secure our defence and security in Europe, if it helps get those trade deals, if it helps ensure the prosperity of my constituents, I think it's a small price to me."

The White House press office told LBC that they are "not tracking" whether or not the President has requested an address to Parliament".