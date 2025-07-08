Breaking News

UK and France have 'shared responsibility' to 'firmly' tackle illegal migration, Emmanuel Macron tells Parliament

President of France Emmanuel Macron addresses MPs and peers in the Royal Gallery at the Palace of Westminster, central London. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Britain and France have a "shared responsibility to address irregular migration" and "fix today what is a burden for our two countries", French President Emmanuel Macron has said.

Speaking in the Palace of Westminster, the French leader said the issue of irregular migration must be dealt with by the UK and its European partners with "humanity, solidarity and firmness".

He added that there is already close cooperation between the UK and France on the matter, adding that their objective is to "fix today what is a burden for our two countries".

The pair will only achieve an effective solution "by continuing to work with the countries of departure and transit of global migration routes", he added.

Mr Macron said that UK and France "will deliver" together on illegal immigration, but also stressed that it is not just a cross channel issue.

Instead, he said "countries of departure and transit" for migrants bear some responsibility.

Elsewhere in his speech to Parliament, Mr Macron hailed the Franco-British bond but called for a closer defence and trade relationship.

He said Britain and France have become closer as nations amid new threats "aggressive nuclear powers" and "sometimes hesitating alliances".

Mr Macron said this is why the France-UK summit in two days' time comes at an important time and that announcement which has been prepared is historical.

His three-day state visit will wrap on Thursday, by which time it is hoped a proposal by Sir Keir Starmer would see France agree to take back a small boat migrant in return for Britain accepting one of their asylum seekers.

Sir Keir's 'one in, one out' migrant deal with France has stalled amid opposition from other EU countries concerned about asylum seekers being returned to their shores, according to reports.

The arrangement intended to curb illegal Channel crossings.

It is understood that Sir Keir had hoped the agreement would be the centrepiece of the French president’s state visit.

Mr Macron thanked King Charles III for his hospitality during his stay visit, paying respect to his "longstanding" and "very special relationship with my country".

Mr Macron added that he is in the UK today to "renew the French people's message of friendship and fraternity".

The King and Queen warmly welcomed the Macrons on the dais at Windsor earlier on Tuesday, with the French president kissing Camilla's hand.