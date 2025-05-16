Exclusive

'A make-or-break moment': Sadiq Khan urges UK and EU to 'get deal done' on youth mobility scheme ahead of summit

16 May 2025, 15:03

'A make-or-break moment': Sadiq Khan urges UK and EU to 'get deal done' on youth mobility scheme ahead of summit. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Next week's UK-EU summit is a "make or break" moment for Britain to reset relations with the bloc and strike a youth mobility scheme deal, Sir Sadiq Khan has told LBC.

The Government is set to host EU leaders in London next week as part of its "reset" with the Europe.

Writing for LBC Opinion, the London Mayor described this as a "landmark moment" for the UK, with the push for a youth mobility scheme coming at a "make-or-break" time in "European history".

"It’s a golden opportunity not only to reset relations with our biggest and closest trading partner, but to put our capital, country and continent on course for a more secure and prosperous future," he wrote.

He argued a UK-EU Youth Mobility scheme should be at the top of the agenda, imploring the government to strike a deal at the summit that would allow 18-to-30-year-old UK residents work in the EU for two years, and vice versa.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives at City Hall in London, on his first day as mayor.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan arrives at City Hall in London, on his first day as mayor. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid concerns that disagreements over such a scheme have thrown the prospect of a deal into doubt.

Sir Sadiq has cautioned against ditching this, it "would help put the rocket boosters under our economies and more money in people’s pockets."

"A new UK-EU youth mobility scheme is vital to building a more dynamic, successful and prosperous London for everyone, and a better, more influential and richer Britain for all," he wrote.

Sir Sadiq argued that one of the most "heartbreaking consequences of Brexit" was that "our young people lost their rights to live, work and travel freely across the EU."

He added: "It’s high time we restore these freedoms to give young Londoners and other Brits – and their European counterparts – access to an abundance of opportunities, and our companies access to a highly-motivated and energetic workforce that wants to create, innovate and contribute."

Sir Sadiq also claimed that UK-EU youth mobility scheme would help to government generate wealth to fund public services, tackle the cost of living crisis.

He argued this would help with "improving people’s quality of life and stopping divisive populism in its tracks".

"It’s why I’ve long been urging the Prime Minister and British negotiators to pull out all the stops to get it over the line.

"This is a make-or-break moment in European history," he said.

Sadiq Khan (Mayor of London, former Labour MP) on College Green, Westminster, discussing Philip Hammonds budget, 22nd Nov 2017
Sadiq Khan (Mayor of London, former Labour MP) on College Green, Westminster, discussing Philip Hammonds budget, 22nd Nov 2017. Picture: Alamy

The UK-EU summit also signals an opportunity to create "frictionless trade so businesses can focus on growth", writes Steffen Hoffmann, Managing Director of Bosch UK.

He argues: "Trading with the EU is crucial to the economic success of the UK for a variety of reasons. The EU is an enormous market that’s made up of around 450 million people.

"That represents a huge opportunity for UK businesses. They are geographically close, so shipping costs are manageable compared to exporting further afield.

"And it allows us to do what we do best. In the UK we have a highly educated workforce and a thriving start-up scene. We can offer high-tech solutions to some of the challenges EU businesses face, and that in turn grows our supplier base here in the UK as well."

Disagreements over fishing rights are also sticking points of a potential deal, and several high-level negotiations have not broken the deadlock.

European countries, including France, are keen to secure continued access to British waters for fishing, rather than having to renegotiate limits and quotas each year, according to reports.

