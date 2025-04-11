Breaking News

Ex-cabinet minister Michael Gove awarded peerage in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list

Michael Gove has been awarded a peerage. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Michael Gove has been awarded a peerage in Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Mr Gove was first elected to parliament in 2005 and joined David Cameron's shadow cabinet.

He went on to become education secretary in 2010 and then held a number of cabinet roles while the Conservatives were in government.

His final role was as levelling up secretary.

Others given a seat in the House of Lords include former cabinet ministers Mark Harper, Victoria Prentis, Alister Jack, and Simon Hart.

Read more: MPs recalled early for special Saturday session to discuss future of British Steel

Read more: ‘Too much, too soon’ – Nigel Farage likens Donald Trump’s tariffs to Liz Truss’s economic policies

Ex-chief executive of the Tory party Stephen Massey has also been awarded a peerage, along with Eleanor Shawcross, who was the head of the No10 policy unit.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor in Mr Sunak's cabinet, and ex-foreign secretary James Cleverly were awarded knighthoods.

Rishi Sunak's resignation honours list in full

Knights Bachelor, Knighthood

James Anderson OBE, England Cricketer. For services to cricket.

The Rt Hon James Cleverly MP, former Home Secretary and former Foreign Secretary. For political and public service.

The Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Foreign Secretary, Health Secretary and Culture Secretary. For political and public service.

The Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP, former Defence Secretary, Energy Secretary, Business Secretary, Home Secretary and Transport Secretary. For political and public service.

The Rt Hon Mel Stride MP, former Secretary of State for Work and Pensions. For political and public service.

Matthew Vaughn, Filmmaker. For services to the creative industries.

Order of the Bath, Companion in the Most Honourable Order of the Bath (CB)

Elizabeth Perelman, former Principal Private Secretary to the Prime Minister. For public service.

Order of St Michael and St George, Companion of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George (CMG)

John Bew, former Foreign Policy Advisor to the Prime Minister. For political and public service.

This story is being updated