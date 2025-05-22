Michael Gove takes Lords seat despite backing its move to Stoke

22 May 2025, 16:46

Lord Gove was introduced to the House of Lords as 'Lord of Torry'
Lord Gove was introduced to the House of Lords as 'Lord of Norbury and Torry'. Picture: YouTube

By Alice Brooker

Tory veteran Michael Gove, who once proposed relocating the House of Lords to Stoke-on-Trent, has now taken a seat in the Lords himself.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Former education and housing secretary Michael Gove has taken his seat in the House of Lords, which he once suggested could be moved to Stoke-on-Trent.

The Tory veteran, who was handed a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony at Westminster, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

Lord Gove was supported by close allies and fellow Conservative peers Baroness Finn and Lord Vaizey of Didcot.

He was introduced as Lord Gove of Norbury and Torry, with Norbury as the area where Gove personal ties, while Torry — a district in Aberdeen, Scotland — is where Gove was born and raised.

Read more: 'Build, baby, build': Michael Gove says he'd green light 'fourth runway at Heathrow,' as Reeves' plans divide Labour

Read more: House of Lords suspended after protesters throw leaflets from public gallery

Michael Gove in 2023 as Leveling Up Secretary, in Downing Street, London UK Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News
Michael Gove in 2023 as Leveling Up Secretary, in Downing Street, London UK Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The politician was previously an MP for Surrey Heath since 2005, and was among one of the most high-profile resignations of the Conservative Party at the last election.

At the time of resignation, Lord Gove cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

He conceded he had “undoubtedly made mistakes” throughout his political career but said he had always “tried to be a voice for those who have been overlooked and undervalued”.

Lord Gove moved to the role of editor of the Spectator magazine last year. He has served in the governments of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest