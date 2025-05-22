Michael Gove takes Lords seat despite backing its move to Stoke

Lord Gove was introduced to the House of Lords as 'Lord of Norbury and Torry'. Picture: YouTube

By Alice Brooker

Tory veteran Michael Gove, who once proposed relocating the House of Lords to Stoke-on-Trent, has now taken a seat in the Lords himself.

The Tory veteran, who was handed a peerage in Rishi Sunak’s resignation honours list, wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony at Westminster, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the King.

Lord Gove was supported by close allies and fellow Conservative peers Baroness Finn and Lord Vaizey of Didcot.

He was introduced as Lord Gove of Norbury and Torry, with Norbury as the area where Gove personal ties, while Torry — a district in Aberdeen, Scotland — is where Gove was born and raised.

Michael Gove in 2023 as Leveling Up Secretary, in Downing Street, London UK Credit: Ian Davidson/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

The politician was previously an MP for Surrey Heath since 2005, and was among one of the most high-profile resignations of the Conservative Party at the last election.

At the time of resignation, Lord Gove cited the “toll” of public office as he said it was time to let “a new generation lead” following a political career spanning nearly 20 years.

He conceded he had “undoubtedly made mistakes” throughout his political career but said he had always “tried to be a voice for those who have been overlooked and undervalued”.

Lord Gove moved to the role of editor of the Spectator magazine last year. He has served in the governments of David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Mr Sunak.