Miliband backs plans to charge homes in South higher electricity rates as critics slam proposed 'postcode lottery' system

23 April 2025, 20:15

Ed Miliband is reportedly backing plans for zonal pricing in what critics have called a 'postcode lottery'
Ed Miliband is reportedly backing plans for zonal pricing in what critics have called a 'postcode lottery'. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Ed Miliband is preparing to back plans to charge homes in South more for electricity, with critics slamming the proposed 'postcode lottery' system.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The energy secretary's plans would mean houses in the South would pay more for electricity than those in Scotland and the North.

The zonal pricing system would effectively demarcate the UK's single national power market into separate regions.

The change could reduce household electricity bills overall by reducing the necessity for grid upgrades, according to supporters.

However, critics say the new system could create a 'postcode lottery' - discouraging investment in wind and solar farms.

Mr Miliband has been advised by government officials to move forward with the changes, the Telegraph reported.

Read more: Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it

Read more: Britain’s solar industry at risk as Miliband looks to ban China's ‘slave-trade’ solar panels

Wind Turbines In Cwmystwyth
Wind Turbines In Cwmystwyth. Picture: Getty

'Disparities'

Sources at Whitehall have reportedly not denied the claim - however, no final decision has yet been made.

A decision is likely to be announced by mid-2025, according to ministers.

There's still a chance the changes could be blocked or 'watered down'.

Moving to regional power pricing would be the most significant overhaul of the electricity market since the 1990s.

Supply and demand in each regional zone would determine electricity prices under the system.

In parts of the UK where there is more wind generation - including Scotland - households could pay reduced rates for electricity than homes in the South.

Debate continues about whether the changes could decrease consumer bills.

The system may create 'regional disparities' in household bills and deter potential renewable energy investors, according to SSE and Scottish Power.

Slowing down the implementation of wind and solar farms in the next few years risks jeopardising Miliband's pledge to deliver a "clean" power system by 2030.

Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London
Cabinet Meeting at Downing Street in London. Picture: Getty

'Congested'

Octopus Energy, Ovo Energy and Citizens Advice support the scheme and say that the pricing system could reduce costs for all households overall.

The National Energy System Operator and Ofgem also support the changes.

Bills could be reduced due to a more 'efficient' system that stops "constraint" payments to wind farms and reduces the necessity to invest in new infrastructure that is mostly funded through levies on consumer bills.

The Telegraph reports that Britain paid an average of £180,000 an hour to turn off wind farms in the first two months of this year due to the grid being too 'congested' to accept their power.

A zonal pricing system could save more than £3.7bn per year, say FTI consultants.

Is Nigel Farage wasting his time 'attacking' Ed Miliband?

'Controversial'

Despite support for the policy, polling suggests the changes are deemed 'controversial'.

Across England and Wales, 58% of people opposed regional pricing, according to a survey by Renewable UK - a trade association which represents wind farm operators.

Only 14% of those surveyed were supportive of the system.

A spokesman for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero said: “In an unstable world, the only way to guarantee our energy security and protect consumers from future energy price shocks is by moving towards home-grown power.

“We are considering reforms to Britain’s electricity market arrangements, ensuring that these focus on protecting bill payers and encouraging investment. We will provide an update in due course.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest