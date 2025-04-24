Exclusive

Ed Miliband says he's 'not into' chlorinated chicken amid push for US trade deal vowing ministers will 'protect farmers'

24 April 2025, 08:53 | Updated: 24 April 2025, 09:56

Ed Miliband told LBC he would not eat chlorinated chicken.
Ed Miliband told LBC he would not eat chlorinated chicken. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Ed Miliband has told LBC he would not eat chlorinated chicken, even if it were included in a US trade deal.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Miliband would not eat chlorinated chicken

The Energy Secretary told LBC's Nick Ferrari he's "not into chlorinated chicken" and wants to protect British farmers from the possible effects of a deal.

It comes with Rachel Reeves in Washington for talks with Donald Trump's administration. The Chancellor said on Wednesday that she remained hopeful of an agreement.

Mr Trump has suggested Britain could buy more US chlorine-washed chicken in return for lower tariffs. The UK currently faces a 10% import tax on all goods sold to the US.

Chlorinated chicken has been a controversial aspect of a mooted trade deal with the US for several years.

Read More: Ofcom taking action against 'several' companies for potential Online Safety Act breaches, following LBC investigation

Read More: Chancellor Rachel Reeves 'confident' there will be a UK-US trade deal - but insists she won't rush it

JD Vance: UK is in a 'good position' for a trade deal

The US wants to sell more of its agricultural products, but chlorinated chicken has been banned in the EU and the UK for decades.

Many in the food industry consider the practice could serve to mask poor animal welfare and hygiene standards - and there are also concerns about the impact on the UK's farmers of adding more imports to the market.

Mr Miliband said on Thursday that he was not in favour of chlorinated chicken and said that the government would seek to "protect" farmers.

He told Nick: "The key criteria for any trade deal is does it benefit Britain?

"And that's what the Chancellor [and] the Business Secretary will be focused on. I think they probably will be less interested for a whole range of reasons in my eating habits."

Mr Trump has previously said Britain should be eating more US food.

The White House said: “The UK maintains non-science-based standards that severely restrict US exports of safe, high-quality beef and poultry products.”

Concept for chlorinated chicken with pack of raw chicken thighs with warning label.
Concept for chlorinated chicken with pack of raw chicken thighs with warning label. Picture: Alamy

The US has long argued that washing meat in chemicals reduces the risk imposed to humans by pathogens - including salmonella. The EU and UK disagree.

Watch Again: Nick Ferrari is joined by Energy Secretary Ed Miliband | 24/04/25

Ms Reeves told LBC yesterday that she is "confident" of a US trade deal - but she won't "rush it".

The Chancellor insisted that it is "important we get the right deal for Britain".

Earlier this year, the president said he was confident a trade deal between the two countries could be done "very quickly".

Ministers hope it will offset the 10% tariffs Trump slapped on goods earlier this month - which are expected to slow down Britain's economy.

Ms Reeves insisted that she wanted a deal that was in the "national interest".

The Chancellor told LBC from Washington: "I'm confident that there is a deal to be done between the UK and the US.

"It's very clear, I'm in the US now, that the US administration as well want to do a deal with the UK, but it's important that we get the right deal for Britain, that we don't rush into a deal, but we do the right deal in our British national interest.

"I recognise the huge challenges that businesses, including in the automotive sector, are facing at the moment, which is why, as a government, we announced more flexibilities for our car manufacturers on the shift to electric vehicles to better support them through these challenging times.

"It's also why we are working as hard as we can to get a deal with the United States, a deal that is in our country's national interest."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest