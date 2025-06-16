Ministers pledge £590m for Lower Thames crossing in drive to boost UK infrastructure and cut congestion

16 June 2025, 00:06

The further £590 million - out of the budgets announced at last week's spending review - will go towards the road crossing that will link Kent and Essex.
The further £590 million - out of the budgets announced at last week's spending review - will go towards the road crossing that will link Kent and Essex. Picture: LBC

By Frankie Elliott

Ministers have pledged another half a billion pounds for the Lower Thames Crossing as part of the Government's 10-year plan for infrastructure.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The further £590 million - out of the budgets announced at last week's spending review - will go towards the road crossing that will link Kent and Essex.

A new structures fund will also invest in repairing bridges, flyovers, tunnels and other transport infrastructure such as roads.

The Lower Thames Crossing is aimed at reducing congestion on the Dartford Crossing, with a new motorway-style road.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said that the project is "essential for improving the resilience of a key freight route and is critical to our long-term trade with Europe".

"It will speed up the movement of goods from south-east England to the Midlands and the North, crucial to thousands of jobs and businesses," she added.

Rachel Reeves has said that ministers are "going all in by going up against the painful disruption of closed bridges, crossings and flyovers".

The Chancellor added: "This is a turning point for our national infrastructure, and we're backing it with funding to support thousands of jobs and connect communities, delivering on our plan for change."

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said that the project is "essential for improving the resilience of a key freight route and is critical to our long-term trade with Europe"
Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has said that the project is "essential for improving the resilience of a key freight route and is critical to our long-term trade with Europe". Picture: Alamy

It comes ahead of the Government's infrastructure strategy, expected this week, while public procurement rules are set to be overhauled.

This will mean public bodies will have to give more weight to firms which can prove they will boost British jobs when they are bidding for contracts.

The Chancellor outlined a raft of infrastructure investment as part of last week's spending review.

According to Wednesday's announcement, there will be £39 billion over the next 10 years to build affordable and social housing, and spending is due to reach £4 billion a year in 2029-30.

There was also a £30 billion commitment to nuclear power, including £14.2 billion to build the Sizewell C plant in Suffolk and £2.5 billion for small modular reactors.

A further £15 billion will be pumped into public transport projects in England's city regions and a four-year settlement for Transport for London worth £2.2 billion.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest