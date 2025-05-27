Monster of Avignon's daughter says chemical castration could be 'part of solution' for sex offenders

27 May 2025, 20:54

Caroline Darian, Gisèle Pelicot's daughter.
Caroline Darian, Gisèle Pelicot's daughter. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

Chemical castration could be "one part of the solution" when there is "nothing else you can do" for sex offenders, the daughter of the prolific French sexual abuser Dominique Pelicot.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Caroline Darian's father Dominique Pelicot was sentenced to 20 years in prison in December for the decade-long abuse of his wife, while 50 other men were also convicted for raping or sexually assaulting her.

Her mother, Gisele Pelicot, waived her right to anonymity to allowing the trial to be held in public so that “shame will change sides”.

Now, her daughter has said that the UK government's plans to consider mandatory chemical castration for sex offenders may be "one part of the solution" for predators like her father.

"It's probably one part of the solution because you know when you're at that level of crime, that level of criminal, there is nothing else you can do," she told Sky News.

Read more: Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ criticised by daughter for abandoning her as fellow victim

Read more: Monster of Avignon to die behind bars as he's convicted of raping Gisèle Pelicot and jailed for 20 years

Gisele Pelicot leaves the Avignon courthouse after hearing the defence's final plea at the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot.
Gisele Pelicot leaves the Avignon courthouse after hearing the defence's final plea at the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot. Picture: Alamy

She added that men like her father could "never" be rehabilitated when asked if this was possible.

It comes as the Government is further exploring whether to make chemical castration mandatory for certain offenders as it scrambles to reduce overcrowding in the UK's prisons system.

Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood told the Commons last week: “The review has recommended we continue a pilot of so-called medication to manage problematic sexual arousal.

“I will go further with a national rollout, beginning in two regions covering 20 prisons. And I am exploring whether mandating the approach is possible.

"Of course, it is vital that this approach is taken alongside psychological interventions that target other causes of offending, like asserting power and control."

Former justice secretary David Gauke has told LBC that chemical castration "could play a role" in reducing the risks posed by sex offenders.

His independent review of sentencing in England and Wales says a pilot scheme should be expanded.

Mr Gauke said it would be "voluntary" - and isn't being touted as a "solution" - but that some offenders are "very keen" to have injections to help curb their offending.

In March, Ms Darian released her book ‘So That We May Remember’, where she argues her mother, 72, let her down during the three-month trial held last autumn in Avignon, southern France.

She describes her mother’s reluctance to believe her as a “point of no return” in their relationship, saying: “It is an abandonment too many.”

Darian, 46, describes her father as a sexual predator and claims he is a serial rapist who left a trail of victims in cases so far unsolved by the police, which he denies.

The book outlines a deep rift with her mother over two photos that Dominique Pelicot took of Darian asleep in underwear that she told the court was not her own.

Darian says she believes the photographs were taken after she had been drugged, like her mother.

“These two photographs knocked me over … I am sure [there] are others. I know that I was sedated and abused by my father, but I cannot prove it,” she writes in the book.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest