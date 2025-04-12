MP denied entry to Hong Kong in 'first case since 1997', as colleagues demand explanation from China

12 April 2025, 22:10

Wera Hobhouse
Wera Hobhouse. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

An MP has been denied entry to Hong Kong by the Chinese government, in what she said was the first such case since the UK handed over the former colony.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse said she had arrived at Hong Kong airport on Thursday, where she was detained by security, questioned and then put on a flight back to the UK.

Ms Hobhouse, a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac) that criticises Beijing's handling of human rights, said she had been given no explanation for being refused entry to Hong Kong.

She had hoped to visit her son, who has worked there since 2019, and her three-month-old grandson.

Describing the decision as "cruel", she told the Times: "My son was waiting at the other end at arrivals. I couldn't even see him and give him a hug and I hadn't seen him in a year."

Read more: Trump exempts smartphones and computers from tariffs in huge win for China and tech giants

Read more: Police called to British Steel plant after Scunthorpe workers prevent Chinese executives entering premises

Hong Kong
Hong Kong. Picture: Alamy

Ms Hobhouse's parliamentary colleagues expressed outrage at the decision, with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey saying it was "heartless" and "totally unacceptable".

Party foreign affairs spokesman Calum Miller said the decision was "truly shocking behaviour by the Hong Kong authorities" and called on Foreign Secretary David Lammy to meet Ms Hobhouse "and then call the Chinese ambassador for an explanation".

Labour MP and Foreign Affairs Committee member Phil Brickell said: "That a British MP was barred from entry without any justification is unacceptable.

"I expect the Foreign Secretary to raise this at the highest levels as a matter of urgency."

China warns Trump he's becoming an 'international joke'

In addition to being a member of Ipac, Ms Hobhouse has previously spoken out against the Chinese government's abuse of human rights in Tibet and crackdown on freedom of speech in Hong Kong.

China has previously banned several British MPs from entering the country, including Ipac members Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Nusrat Ghani, and former security minister Tom Tugendhat.

Ms Hobhouse said: "I am the first MP to be refused entry on arrival to Hong Kong since 1997.

"Authorities gave me no explanation for this cruel and upsetting blow.

"I hope the Foreign Secretary will recognise that this is an insult to all parliamentarians and seek answers from the Chinese ambassador."

