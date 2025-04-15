MP denied entry to Hong Kong says it should be a 'wake-up call' to government

15 April 2025, 00:24

MP Wera Hobhouse was blocked from entering the Chinese region.
MP Wera Hobhouse was blocked from entering the Chinese region. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A minister has urged Hong Kong authorities to explain the "deeply concerning" decision to hold and turn away an MP, as she tried to visit her baby grandson.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

On a visit to China, Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security, has demanded that interlocutors explain why Wera Hobhouse was blocked from entering the Chinese region.

A Government spokesperson warned the incident risked to "further undermine Hong Kong's international reputation".

Ms Hobhouse, the MP for Bath, earlier said she feared a "hidden blacklist" might exist, and suggested the UK risked "falling into the arms of false friends" without scrutiny of London's relationship with Beijing.

Speaking to LBC, she said that while some MPs had been banned from entering China, her experience came as "a real shock".

She added: "There must be some sort of hidden blacklist and this is of course why people want to get to the bottom of it.

"We want to know, and this is where me and the Foreign Office should really ask the ambassador and the Chinese authorities to give us an explanation."

Ms Hobhouse later continued: "China is not a strategic ally, in fact in some cases it could be argued it's the opposite. And they're not a democracy, the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) are only interested to expand their influence over countries like the UK. We should be pretty clear eyed about that."

She said: "There is such a thing as a UK-China audit, where we should really look at the risks to some of our strategic national interests, and make sure that we are not in some sort (of a) way, falling into the arms of false friends."

Read More: ‘Rats must be dancing in the street’: MP says as misery in Birmingham continues as union rejects pay offer

Read More: More time needed to achieve 'best version' of Hillsborough law, says Downing Street

Ms Hobhouse travelled to Hong Kong on Thursday to visit her son, who has lived there since 2019, and new grandson.
Ms Hobhouse travelled to Hong Kong on Thursday to visit her son, who has lived there since 2019, and new grandson. Picture: Getty

"No explanation was given to me ever. And this is what is so chilling and should really be a wake-up call for any parliamentarian because I had no warning that I was on a blacklist," she told Sky News.

A Government spokesman said: "During his visit to mainland China and Hong Kong, minister for trade policy and economic security Douglas Alexander relayed our immediate and deep concern regarding MP Wera Hobhouse's denial of entry into Hong Kong.

"Minister Alexander raised our concerns and demanded an explanation with senior Chinese and Hong Kong interlocutors, including Hong Kong's chief secretary for administration, to understand why the Hong Kong authorities refused access to a British MP.

"It is deeply concerning that a UK MP was refused permission to enter Hong Kong last week.

"Unjustified restrictions on the freedom of movement for UK citizens into Hong Kong only serves to further undermine Hong Kong's international reputation and the important people-to-people connections between the UK and Hong Kong.

"As the Foreign Secretary (David Lammy) has made clear and Minister Alexander relayed in person, it would be unacceptable for any MP to be denied entry for simply expressing their views."

Ms Hobhouse is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), which scrutinises British and Chinese relations.
Ms Hobhouse is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), which scrutinises British and Chinese relations. Picture: Getty

The Hong Kong government said it would not comment on individual cases but that its immigration officers are duty-bound to question those arriving on the purpose of any visit.

"The person concerned knows best what he or she has done. It will be unhelpful to the person's case if the person refuses to answer questions put to him or her for that purpose," it said in a statement.

It also said that Chief Secretary Eric Chan discussed the matter with the Mr Alexander.

Ms Hobhouse travelled to Hong Kong on Thursday to visit her son, who has lived there since 2019, and new grandson.

She was detained at the airport, questioned and then put back on a flight to the UK.

Ms Hobhouse is a member of the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), which scrutinises British and Chinese relations.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest