Over 200 MPs write cross-party letter to PM urging him to recognise Palestinian state

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with trainee pilots during a visit to RAF Valley, Anglesey, north Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

221 MPs, from nine parties, have urged the Prime Minister to recognise the state of Palestine.

The MPs’ request urges the Government to take the step ahead of a United Nations’ conference in New York next week.

Their letter, co-ordinated by Sarah Champion, Labour chairwoman of the International Development Select Committee, said: “We are expectant that the outcome of the conference will be the UK Government outlining when and how it will act on its long-standing commitment on a two-state solution; as well as how it will work with international partners to make this a reality."

Parliamentarians from Labour, the Conservatives, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents were among those who signed the letter.

221 MPs, from 9 parties, have sent a joint letter to the Prime Minister & Foreign Secretary urging them to recognise Palestine as a state now pic.twitter.com/b2hbX2XCGR — Sarah Champion (@SarahChampionMP) July 25, 2025

Senior signatories include Labour select committee chairs, including Liam Byrne and Ruth Cadbury and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

It comes as the UK, France and Germany have called on Israel to 'immediately lift restrictions on flow of aid' to Gaza as fears of mass starvation in the region continue to grow.

"The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now."Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable," the three nations added.

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with starvation in Gaza. Picture: Getty

They call on Israel to "urgently allow the UN and humanitarian NGOs to carry out their work in order to take action against starvation. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.

"The disarmament of Hamas is imperative, and Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza," the statement adds.

"Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution."

“Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that.

“But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp. Picture: Getty

“This is the way to ensure it is a tool of maximum utility to improve the lives of those who are suffering – which of course, will always be our ultimate goal.”

The three nations said they are committed to working to develop a “credible plan” for the next phase in Gaza to put in place transitional governance that must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the removal of Hamas leadership as key steps towards a negotiated two-state solution.

Earlier on Friday, a senior IDF official said Israel would allow aid to be parachuted into Gaza by foreign nations.

"Starting today, Israel will allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza," an IDF official told Sky News.

"Starting this afternoon, the WCK organisation began reactivating its kitchens."

The World Central Kitchen paused its work in Gaza last November after Israel enacted a months-long blockade of the region, limiting food and medical supplies.

The decision comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to recognise the state of Palestine, a move seen as a key step in protecting Gaza's civilian population.

Ahead of an emergency call with German and French leaders today, the Prime Minister condemned the "unspeakable and indefensible" humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

At least 101 Gazans, 80 being children, have died of hunger in the wake of October 7, 2023, with most deaths coming in recent weeks, new data from the Gaza health ministry shows.

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, added that around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger.

At least 70,000 of them are in a state of malnutrition, he warned.

Since Israel began its blockade of Gaza, food and medical supplies have been distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - an Israel and US-backed organisation.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while queuing for aid at GHF sites, leading to allegations Israel is deliberately targeting civilians looking for food.

In all, at least 59,000 people have been killed during Israel's assault on Gaza, which began after Hamas killed 1,139 Israelis on October 7, 2023.