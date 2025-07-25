Over 200 MPs write cross-party letter to PM urging him to recognise Palestinian state

25 July 2025, 17:29 | Updated: 25 July 2025, 17:52

Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with trainee pilots during a visit to RAF Valley, Anglesey, north Wales.
Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks with trainee pilots during a visit to RAF Valley, Anglesey, north Wales. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

221 MPs, from nine parties, have urged the Prime Minister to recognise the state of Palestine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The MPs’ request urges the Government to take the step ahead of a United Nations’ conference in New York next week.

Their letter, co-ordinated by Sarah Champion, Labour chairwoman of the International Development Select Committee, said: “We are expectant that the outcome of the conference will be the UK Government outlining when and how it will act on its long-standing commitment on a two-state solution; as well as how it will work with international partners to make this a reality."

Parliamentarians from Labour, the Conservatives, Lib Dems, SNP, Greens, Plaid Cymru, SDLP and independents were among those who signed the letter.

Senior signatories include Labour select committee chairs, including Liam Byrne and Ruth Cadbury and Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey.

It comes as the UK, France and Germany have called on Israel to 'immediately lift restrictions on flow of aid' to Gaza as fears of mass starvation in the region continue to grow.

"The humanitarian catastrophe that we are witnessing in Gaza must end now."Withholding essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable," the three nations added.

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with starvation in Gaza
Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with starvation in Gaza. Picture: Getty

They call on Israel to "urgently allow the UN and humanitarian NGOs to carry out their work in order to take action against starvation. Israel must uphold its obligations under international humanitarian law.

"The disarmament of Hamas is imperative, and Hamas must have no role in the future of Gaza," the statement adds.

"Threats of annexation, settlements and acts of settler violence against Palestinians undermine the prospects for a negotiated two-state solution."

“Recognition of a Palestinian state has to be one of those steps. I am unequivocal about that.

“But it must be part of a wider plan which ultimately results in a two-state solution and lasting security for Palestinians and Israelis.

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp
Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp. Picture: Getty

“This is the way to ensure it is a tool of maximum utility to improve the lives of those who are suffering – which of course, will always be our ultimate goal.”

The three nations said they are committed to working to develop a “credible plan” for the next phase in Gaza to put in place transitional governance that must include the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the removal of Hamas leadership as key steps towards a negotiated two-state solution.

Earlier on Friday, a senior IDF official said Israel would allow aid to be parachuted into Gaza by foreign nations.

"Starting today, Israel will allow foreign countries to parachute aid into Gaza," an IDF official told Sky News.

"Starting this afternoon, the WCK organisation began reactivating its kitchens."

Gaza aid crisis: Two perspectives from the ground

The World Central Kitchen paused its work in Gaza last November after Israel enacted a months-long blockade of the region, limiting food and medical supplies.

The decision comes as Sir Keir Starmer faces mounting pressure to recognise the state of Palestine, a move seen as a key step in protecting Gaza's civilian population.

Ahead of an emergency call with German and French leaders today, the Prime Minister condemned the "unspeakable and indefensible" humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

At least 101 Gazans, 80 being children, have died of hunger in the wake of October 7, 2023, with most deaths coming in recent weeks, new data from the Gaza health ministry shows.

The UN has blamed rising hunger and malnutrition on Israel’s continued blockade of Gaza, which has seen the region’s people “drip-fed” aid, a policy the UK government has branded “inhumane.”

Dr Mohammed Abu Salmiya, the director of Shifa hospital in Gaza City, added that around 900,000 children in Gaza are suffering from hunger.

At least 70,000 of them are in a state of malnutrition, he warned.

Since Israel began its blockade of Gaza, food and medical supplies have been distributed by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation - an Israel and US-backed organisation.

More than 1,000 people have been killed while queuing for aid at GHF sites, leading to allegations Israel is deliberately targeting civilians looking for food.

In all, at least 59,000 people have been killed during Israel's assault on Gaza, which began after Hamas killed 1,139 Israelis on October 7, 2023.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the Government "lacks a coherent plan".

Labour’s pledge to recruit 6,500 teachers 'unclear' amid shortage crisis

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr