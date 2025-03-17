MP Mike Amesbury quits after being filmed repeatedly punching constituent

17 March 2025, 16:57

Mr Amesbury pleaded guilty in January to assaulting a constituent
Mr Amesbury pleaded guilty in January to assaulting a constituent. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Mike Amesbury has written to Chancellor Rachel Reeves to formally resign as the MP for Runcorn & Helsby, after he was handed a suspended prison sentence for punching a man in the street.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Labour MP was given a 10-week prison term after punching a constituent, which was reduced to a suspended sentence after an appeal, leaving him at risk of being ousted from Parliament through the recall process.

Mr Amesbury pleaded guilty in January to assaulting constituent Paul Fellows, 45, after a row in the street in Frodsham, Cheshire, in the early hours of October 26.

"It is with a heavy heart that I write to inform you of my decision to resign from the House of Commons by accepting an office under the Crown," he wrote in the letter.

Read more: Overhauling 'unsustainable' benefits 'makes moral and economic sense', ministers insist, amid brewing Labour revolt

Read more: Teen driver who killed three friends, aged 16 and 17, in crash on way home from school faces years in prison

"This step, though immensely difficult, is the honourable course of action that I believe is in the best interests of my constituents-whom I have been proud to represent throughout my tenure."

He said he had "endeavoured to give a voice to the voiceless" during his time in Parliament.

But he said he acknowledged that his time as an MP "has been curtailed by a mistake for which I have taken full responsibility, both before the judiciary and now in this chamber".

"I offer my sincerest apologies to Mr Fellows, his family, my own family, my constituents, and to Parliament as a whole," he added.

He won his seat last year with a majority of 14,696 over Reform UK, and his resignation will be a first by-election test for Sir Keir Starmer's Labour Party.

Footage showed Mr Amesbury punching Mr Fellows to the head, knocking him to the ground, then following him on to the road and starting to punch him again, at least five times.

Latest Donald Trump News

"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Donald Trump Watches SpaceX Launch Its Sixth Test Flight Of Starship Spacecraft

Donald Trump axes $40billion US foreign aid agency after taking advice from Elon Musk

President Trump Signs Executive Orders In The Oval Office

Donald Trump says UK is 'out of line' but deal can be worked out as trade tariff war with EU looms

Latest Politics News

A prison officer walks down the C wing at Wandsworth prison.

Number of prisoners reaches six-month high, despite thousands being released early to ease overcrowding
‘Iran will suffer the consequences’ - Trump raises prospect of war with Iran as Us attacks on Houthis continue

‘Iran will suffer the consequences’ - Trump raises prospect of war with Iran as US attacks on Houthis continue
Reform UK held a press conference In Central London on Monday to announce new councillors.

Nearly 30 councillors defect to Reform UK as Farage says party's civil war won’t ‘put a dent’ in electoral chances
Technology firms must tackle illegal content on their platforms under new rules, but there are concerns that the changes are too weak.

New Ofcom powers for online safety come into force as charities warn of 'major gaps' in legislation
The rebels on Sunday claimed to have targeted the USS Harry S Truman carrier strike group with missiles and a drone.

US fights off Houthi drone attacks on aircraft carrier after Trump ramps up strikes on Yemen
Wes Streeting MP - Secretary of State for Health and Social Care - in Downing Street 12th March 2025 - the day before NHS England was abolished.

Scrapping NHS England is ‘beginning, not the end’ says Streeting, vowing to cut hundreds of quangos
g

Labour announces candidate for upcoming by-election in Runcorn and Helsby after former MP punched constituent
Keir Starmer Departs Downing Street for PMQs in London

AI could replace some work of civil servants - as Starmer to announce crackdown on government waste

Keir Starmer

K

Daughter of murdered MP says PM has given her 'glimmer of hope' after hopes for public inquiry
Andy

Andy Burnham calls for sweeping reforms to benefits system as proposed welfare changes spark concern