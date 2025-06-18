MP who first blew whistle on child rape gangs was smeared as a racist, says son

18 June 2025, 23:10

Ann Cryer
Ann Cryer was the first to raise the alarm about child rape gangs. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The son of a former Labour MP who was the first to raise the alarm about child rape gangs more than 20 years ago has described how she was smeared and attacked for being a racist, particularly by members of her own party.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

John Cryer, a former MP who now sits in the House of Lords, highlighted the backlash endured by his mother Ann when she blew the whistle on the scandal in 2003.

Labour peer Lord Cryer said those who were complicit at the time and knew of the child abuse by a group of older men from the Pakistani community, but chose to cover it up, should face prosecution.

He was speaking after a nationwide inquiry was announced by the Prime Minister into grooming gangs following a major review by Baroness Casey.

Her report, published on Monday, found the ethnicity of perpetrators had been “shied away from”, with data not recorded for two-thirds of offenders.

Read more: Victims deserve credit for grooming gangs national inquiry - not Elon Musk, says Labour minister

Read more: Government issues 'unequivocal' apology as Yvette Cooper announces national inquiry into grooming gangs

David Blunkett the former Home Secretary visiting Keighley, where he went for a walk with the local MP Ann Cryer (right).
David Blunkett the former Home Secretary visiting Keighley with local MP Ann Cryer . Picture: Alamy

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper claimed officials had dodged the issue of ethnicity among the groups of sex offenders for fear of being called racist, even though available data showed suspects were disproportionately likely to be Asian men.

The government has accepted all 12 recommendations made by Lady Casey, including the establishment of a national inquiry.

Mrs Cryer was MP for Keighley when she was alerted to the problem in her constituency by a group of concerned mothers, who said their young daughters were being sexually exploited by a group of older Asian men and the police and social services were refusing to act.

After going public she faced accusations that she was a racist and also received threatening notes and phone calls, leading police to install a panic alarm in her house.

She stood down as an MP in 2010.

In the years since, a series of high-profile grooming scandals have been exposed, including in Rotherham and Rochdale.

All followed a similar pattern with the large-scale exploitation of mainly white girls by groups of men of predominantly Pakistani heritage, which the authorities failed to tackle.

John Cryer was Labour MP for Leyton & Wanstead
John Cryer was Labour MP for Leyton & Wanstead. Picture: Alamy

Responding to a ministerial statement on the Casey review, Lord Cryer said: “I rise to speak principally because the first person who raised the issue of the rape gangs, in other words the first whistleblower, happens to be my mum, Ann Cryer MP, who started raising this in 2003.

“She was then smeared and attacked, particularly by Labour figures, I’ve got to say, for being a racist.

“I’m not talking about ministers in the then government, many of whom actually supported her, and in the case of David Blunkett, as then home secretary, went out of his way to make sure that prosecutions happened, which they did.

“I’m talking about councillors, councils and other institutions who went on the attack and lied and smeared about the rape gangs.”

He added: “I think some of them were complicit. Some of them knew it was going on, and they decided to cover up.

“And in those cases, if there is evidence to that fact, then they should be brought before the courts and prosecuted.”

In reply, Home Office minister Lord Hanson of Flint said: “Can I pay tribute to his mother. I served in Parliament with Ann and I know she raised these matters and faced extreme difficulties locally as result, and took a very brave stand at that time.”

Stressing the need to address the issue, he added: “My party hasn’t been in government for 14 years, but we have been in control of some of the councils.

“My party wasn’t in control of government when a lot of these issues happened, but I have still got a responsibility to look at making sure we deal with these in an effective way.”

Earlier, he told peers other recommendations made by Lady Casey would be implemented “in very short order”.

These included making it mandatory to collect ethnicity and nationality data of all suspects in child sexual abuse cases, a change in the law so all adult sex with under-16s would be considered rape, and a review of the criminal records of exploitation victims.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest