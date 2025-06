MPs to debate assisted dying advert ban as Bill returns to Parliament

Protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in London as MPs debate and vote on the Assisted Dying Bill. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A ban on advertising assisted dying is to be debated as the controversial Bill returns to Parliament.

The regulation of substances to be used by a terminally ill person to bring about their death is also due to be discussed by MPs in the Commons on Friday.

The Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill is undergoing a second day of report stage, with various amendments likely to be debated and possibly voted on.

Its third reading – where a vote is taken on the overall Bill – could take place next Friday.

The Bill passed second reading stage by a majority of 55 during a historic vote in November, which saw MPs support the principle of assisted dying.

Various reports have indicated some MPs who voted in favour last year could withdraw their support amid concerns around safeguards and how much scrutiny the proposed legislation has received.

Others might switch to supporting a Bill that backers argue has been strengthened over time.

Opinion in the medical community has been divided, with the Royal College of Physicians (RCP) and Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) expressing concern.

However, some MPs who are doctors are among the Bill’s strongest supporters.

Seven RCPsych members, including a former president and vice president, have written to MPs to distance themselves from their college’s concern.

Instead they describe the current Bill as “workable, safe and compassionate” with a “clear and transparent legal framework”.

Meanwhile, the Children’s Commissioner for England has repeated her call for children’s voices to be heard in the conversation.

Dame Rachel de Souza said: “Children’s views have at best been side-lined, at worst written off entirely simply because they would not fall within the scope of the current scope of legislation.

“They have spoken passionately about their worries that this Bill could be extended further. We need only to look to other models, such as Canada, where proposals for assisted death to be expanded to ‘mature minors’ – children – are a live issue, to understand the source of their concern.

“This Bill has raised the level of debate on important and challenging subjects in England – but children have raised very real concerns with me about their opportunity to shape this legislation, which could impact them as they reach adulthood, or impact them in indirect ways through the deaths of loved ones.”

Demonstrators are once again expected to gather outside Parliament to make their views known on the Bill.

Disability campaigner George Fielding, representing campaign group Not Dead Yet UK, argued the Bill “risks state-sanctioned suicide.”

He added: “It risks making people feel like a burden while ignoring the social, economic and systemic pressures that deny people the treatment and dignity they need to live.

“This is not choice. This is coercion, masquerading as compassion.”

Claire Macdonald, director of My Death, My Decision, which is in favour of assisted dying, said the public mood is clear that change is needed.

She said: “We hope MPs strike the careful balance between creating a law that is strong and safe, with a system that works for dying people, giving them choice and compassion at the end of life.

“What is clear is that no-one should be forced to suffer, and the British public wants politicians to change the law on assisted dying.”

In a letter to MPs this week, Labour’s Kim Leadbeater, the parliamentarian behind the Bill, said supporters and opponents appear in agreement that “if we are to pass this legislation it should be the best and safest Bill possible”.S

She added: “I’m confident it can and will be.”

Among the amendments to the Bill expected to be discussed on Friday are a ban on advertising an assisted dying service were the law to change, with Ms Leadbeater previously saying it “would feel inappropriate for this to be something which was advertised”.