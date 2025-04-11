Breaking News

MPs recalled early for special Saturday session to discuss future of British Steel

By Ella Bennett

The House of Commons is to be recalled tomorrow for a special Saturday session to discuss the uncertain future of British Steel.

The decision to bring MPs back to Parliament early comes amid fears British Steel's plant in Scunthorpe could close as soon as next month, which would mean Britain's last operating blast furnaces would be extinguished.

Parliament is currently on recess, having adjourned on Tuesday April 8 for Easter and was due to reopen on Tuesday April 22 at 2.30pm.

Sir Keir Starmer has said all options remain on the table for the future of the plant amid suggestions the UK could nationalise the company.

British Steel has launched a consultation on the proposed closure of blast furnaces at its Scunthorpe plant and the government has been talking to the company’s Chinese owner Jingye.

There have been calls for temporary nationalisation amid fears of thousands of job losses.

During times when the House of Commons is not sitting, the Speaker can, if asked by the government, decide to recall the House of Commons.

The House of Commons was last recalled on August 18, 2021 for a debate on the situation in Afghanistan. This was only the 34th recall during a recess since 1948.