Musk 'trying to encourage' Farage with tweet calling for new Reform UK leader

It follows comments made by Farage in which he declared he would “absolutely” stand to be the UK’s prime minister by 2029. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk was “just trying to encourage” Nigel Farage by tweeting that he “doesn’t have what it takes”, the Reform UK leader has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The billionaire adviser to Donald Trump called for Mr Farage to be replaced at the head of Reform in January during a dispute over Mr Musk’s support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

It had followed a period of warm relations between the two men, including rumours that Mr Musk could channel a large donation to Reform through the UK arm of his social media company, X.

Mr Musk subsequently also expressed support for the now-Independent MP Rupert Lowe, suggesting he could take over Reform.

Mr Farage said on Sunday that he had met Mr Musk and discussed the tweet in light of the comments.

Read more: Royal Navy 'on alert' to escort Scunthorpe fuel shipments after Government seizes control of British Steel

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal. Picture: Alamy

“We talked about it,” he said, adding: “He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas, ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”

Mr Farage has consistently been opposed to allowing Robinson to join his political parties, describing him as “thuggish”.

But Mr Musk began making supportive comments about the far-right figure in January during a row over the handling of group-based child sexual exploitation in towns around the UK.

Despite the split with Mr Musk, Mr Farage has continued the praise the billionaire, insisting they are still “on good terms” and describing him as a “hero” during an appearance at a right-wing conference in America in February.