Musk 'trying to encourage' Farage with tweet calling for new Reform UK leader

13 April 2025, 11:38

It follows comments made by Farage in which he declared he would “absolutely” stand to be the UK’s prime minister by 2029.
It follows comments made by Farage in which he declared he would “absolutely” stand to be the UK’s prime minister by 2029. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Elon Musk was “just trying to encourage” Nigel Farage by tweeting that he “doesn’t have what it takes”, the Reform UK leader has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The billionaire adviser to Donald Trump called for Mr Farage to be replaced at the head of Reform in January during a dispute over Mr Musk’s support for jailed far-right activist Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

It had followed a period of warm relations between the two men, including rumours that Mr Musk could channel a large donation to Reform through the UK arm of his social media company, X.

Mr Musk subsequently also expressed support for the now-Independent MP Rupert Lowe, suggesting he could take over Reform.

Mr Farage said on Sunday that he had met Mr Musk and discussed the tweet in light of the comments.

Read more: Royal Navy 'on alert' to escort Scunthorpe fuel shipments after Government seizes control of British Steel

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal.
Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter. Musk is also Founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink, OpenAI, and the online bank x.com, which merged with Confinity to become PayPal. Picture: Alamy

“We talked about it,” he said, adding: “He was just trying to encourage me in a few policy areas, ones I wasn’t prepared to go down.”

Mr Farage has consistently been opposed to allowing Robinson to join his political parties, describing him as “thuggish”.

But Mr Musk began making supportive comments about the far-right figure in January during a row over the handling of group-based child sexual exploitation in towns around the UK.

Despite the split with Mr Musk, Mr Farage has continued the praise the billionaire, insisting they are still “on good terms” and describing him as a “hero” during an appearance at a right-wing conference in America in February.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest