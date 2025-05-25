Exclusive

'I never want to be Prime Minister' - Rayner denies suggestion her department leaked memo as part of leadership bid

25 May 2025, 12:19 | Updated: 25 May 2025, 12:23

Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, and MP for Ashton-under-Lyne
Angela Rayner, Deputy Prime Minister, Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, and MP for Ashton-under-Lyne. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Angela Rayner told LBC that she ‘has no desire’ to be Prime Minister after a leaked memo sparked rumours she was preparing a leadership bid.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Deputy Prime Minister warned of ‘serious consequences’ if anyone in her department leaked the memo, in which she seemingly called for Chancellor Rachel Reeves to consider tax increases instead of spending cuts to raise funds.

The memo was submitted in mid-March, before the Spring Statement, and contained proposed tax rises on savers and investors as alternatives to the Chancellor's spending cuts.

In the document, Rayner set out a series of "alternative proposals for raising revenue" and said that the plans would be “popular, prudent and would not raise taxes on working people”.

The memo sparked rumours that Rayner was preparing to launch a leadership campaign to take Sir Keir Starmer's job. She is considered the favourite to do so among Labour's core supporters, as Starmer's popularity continues to decline.

Read more: 'Snake oil salesman' Nigel Farage 'can't be trusted on pledge to restore winter fuel', Deputy PM Angela Rayner tells LBC

Read more: Transport Secretary boards first renationalised train signalling ‘new dawn for our railways’

But the Deputy Prime Minister has now slapped these suggestions down, telling LBC's Ben Kentish: "I do not have any desire to be leader or run a leadership campaign."

"I am incredibly proud to be the Deputy Prime Minister and to be building the social homes that kept me safe when I was young, building employment rights.

"That means that people have good, secure work so they have dignity and are able to raise their family. And building the breakfast clubs and looking after people from a working class background, that's what keeps me motivated every morning and I'm incredibly proud to do it."

She also denied any responsibility for leaking the memo, which was seen by the Telegraph, warning that 'there will be serious consequences' if it was someone in her department that leaked it.

Deputy PM Angela Rayner joins Ben Kentish | Watch in full

Asked if she could be certain the document did not originate from her department, she said: "Absolutely. And if I found out anyone did, there'd be serious consequences."

"I don't approve of leaks. I'm not going to go into that. But if there was, it would be serious consequences. It would be considered a serious breach," she added.

Rayner, who is also the Housing Secretary, earlier suggested an inquiry was underway to discover how the document got leaked to the press.

The proposed measures contained in the memo include reinstating the pensions lifetime allowance, changing dividend tax and a higher corporation tax level for the banks.

Rayner also proposed restricting migrants' access to the state pension and Universal Credit, and raising the fee immigrants must pay for using the NHS.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said of the leaked memo at Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday: "He has lost control of the economy. He has lost control of his Cabinet.

"She [Rayner] is sitting there staring at me. She knew exactly what she was doing when she briefed that into the papers."

At Prime Minister's Questions Sir Keir Starmer also announced a U-turn on cuts to pensioners' winter fuel allowance.

MPs are calling for the Prime Minister to go further, backing Rayner's call for a tax raid on savers and urging him to scrap planned welfare cuts.

Steve Reed, the Environment Secretary, denied the Cabinet was split on Labour’s economic approach and insisted Sir Keir’s top team was “united”.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest