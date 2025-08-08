Nicola Sturgeon likens recent arrest to 'mental torture' as former First Minister opens up about 'lesbian affair' claims

Former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon has opened up on her recent arrest ahead of the publication of her book. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Nicola Sturgeon has likened her recent arrest as "mental torture", with Scotland's former First Minister opening up on intimate details ahead of the publication of her forthcoming memoir.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Among other revelations contained within the book, Ms Sturgeon describes her reaction to widespread rumours of a "torrid lesbian affair” in 2020 with Catherine Colonna, the French ambassador to the UK at the time.

In an excerpt of her new memoir, Frankly, published by The Times, the former First Minister of Scotland discusses how she thought about disappearing into the North Sea during the police investigation against her and her then-husband.

Describing it as some of the hardest moments of her life, she also discusses her confections over motherhood and sexuality.

Being arrested and questioned by the police following the arrest of her ex-husband and the Scottish National Party (SNP) treasurer was the “worst day of my life”, she wrote.

Peter Murrell, the former chief executive officer of the SNP, was arrested in 2023 and later charged with embezzlement, after his and Ms Sturgeon’s home was searched by police looking into what happened to £660,000 of donations to the party.

Former first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the media outside her home near Glasgow in relation to a police probe into the SNP's finances. Picture: Alamy

Police also investigated Colin Beattie and Ms Sturgeon but they were later exonerated.

The arrests, Ms Sturgeon said, made her feel like she “had fallen into the plot of a dystopian novel”.

She said she barely slept during the period leading up to her arrest and would wake with her stomach in knots.

She described June 11, the date she was arrested and questioned, as the “worst day of my life” but added she was partly relieved that her wait was over.

Following her questioning, she went to visit a friend in the north east of Scotland for a week to escape the media glare.

She wrote: “I spent hours, looking out across the North Sea. At first, I wanted to somehow disappear into its vastness.

“Slowly but surely, though, the sea calmed me.”

Former first minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon speaks to reporters outside her home in Uddingston, Glasgow, after her husband, former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was charged in connection with embezzlement. Picture: Alamy

But alongside her darker moments was one of her proudest achievements, she said – passing her driving test at the age of 53.

Ms Sturgeon told how she carried a sense of “dread and anxiety” for a year, during which nothing happened, until April 2024, when Mr Murrell was re-arrested and charged.

But the probe into Ms Sturgeon continued and she admitted she was frightened about the investigation even though she knew she had “done nothing wrong”.

And she said: “I retain both faith in and respect for our country’s criminal justice system. However, none of that changes this fact: being the subject of a high-profile criminal investigation for almost two years, especially having committed no crime, was like a form of mental torture.”

She wrote of an “overwhelming” sense of relief and release upon being told she would face no further action on March 20 2025.

Ms Sturgeon also opens up about her miscarriage in 2010, saying she went to work in January while she was in “constant agony”, including a memorial event for the 40th anniversary of the Ibrox disaster.

And she addressed rumours of her “torrid lesbian affair” around 2020 with Catherine Colonna, who was French ambassador to the UK at the time, and false rumours perpetuated about her issuing a super-injunction to silence the press.

She concludes: “However, while the fact I was being lied about got under my skin, the nature of the insult itself was water off a duck’s back.

“Long-term relationships with men have accounted for more than 30 years of my life, but I have never considered sexuality, my own included, to be binary. Moreover, sexual relationships should be private matters.”

Frankly by Nicola Sturgeon will be published on Thursday.