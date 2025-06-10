Aasmah Mir 1pm - 4pm
Nigel Farage announces new Reform chairman after Zia Yusuf resigned over burqa row
10 June 2025, 11:45 | Updated: 10 June 2025, 13:01
Nigel Farage has announced David Bull as the new Reform UK chairman, after Zia Yusuf resigned from the role following a fall out over a debate on banning the burqa.
Dr Bull is a former doctor and former deputy chair of the party, who first joined Mr Farage's team when he became an MEP for the Brexit Party in 2019.
Speaking at a Westminster press conference, Mr Farage said Dr Bull would come to the role of Reform UK chairman with “terrific verve, energy, enthusiasm”, adding: “It’s going to be great fun”.
He takes on the position following the resignation of Mr Yusuf last week.
Speaking at the press conference in Westminster, Mr Yusuf said that he is “hugely excited” that Dr Bull was taking the role.
“I wholeheartedly congratulate him and I know he’s going to do an incredible job for us,” he added.
Asked previously about the row over talk of banning the burqa, Mr Yusuf said he “certainly did not resign because I have any strong views about the burqa itself” but felt blindsided by Sarah Pochin’s question to Sir Keir Starmer.
Businessman Mr Yusuf returned to the party over the weekend, just 48 hours after he quit his position, saying he had made an “error”.
Mr Yusuf will now lead Reform’s plans to cut public spending – the so-called “UK Doge”, based on the US Department of Government Efficiency, which was led by tech billionaire Elon Musk.
The former chairman will also take part in policymaking, fundraising and media appearances.
Mr Farage has said he has forgiven Mr Yusuf for his decision to quit as chairman, but admitted the party was “plunged” into a “difficult place” by the incident.
Speaking in Port Talbot on Monday, Mr Farage said: “Let’s be clear, I think Zia’s done a great job.
“Under enormous pressure, and by the way, a level of abuse – racist abuse online – unlike I think anybody in modern politics has ever had to put up with.
“He made a mistake, he got it wrong. It plunged us for a few hours into a difficult place.
“He expressed his regret to me, I forgave him. I did say ‘don’t do it again’, but I forgave him.”
Mr Farage went on to say that Mr Yusuf is coming back “into a very very big job”.