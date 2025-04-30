Nigel Farage calls for national emergency over arrival of people from ‘alien’ cultures

30 April 2025, 14:00

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage has called for a national emergency to be declared . Picture: Getty/ Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Nigel Farage has called on the Prime Minister to declare a national emergency, as he claimed thousands of migrants from cultures which are “alien” to British people are coming to the UK.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Reform UK leader and MP for Clacton, said billions of pounds are being spent on housing “undocumented males” in hotels and rented accommodation.

Speaking at Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Farage said: “To date, so far this year, 10,000 young, undocumented males have illegally crossed the English Channel into our country, a 40% increase on this time last year.

“Many coming from cultures that are somewhat alien to ours. They are being housed at a cost of many billions of pounds a year in hotels and increasingly in private rented homes."

He said it was causing a sense of "deep unfairness" in communities, which is "bordering on resentment".

Mr Farage added: “In Runcorn alone, there are 750 of these young men. Is it not time to admit that ‘smash the gangs’ was nothing more than an election slowdown, not a policy? Isn’t it time to declare a national emergency and to act accordingly?”

Read more: AI deployed to reduce asylum backlog - saving 44 years of working time

Read more: Migrant sex offenders will be banned from claiming asylum under new government crackdown

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel
A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover, Kent, following a small boat incident in the Channel. Picture: Alamy

Sir Keir responded by saying the government is passing a borders Bill "with extensive powers to smash the gangs".

He said: “These are terrorist-like powers that give powers to the police to intercept where they think the suspects are committing people-smuggling, which is a vile trade.

"We must take back control of our borders after the last government lost control."

The Prime Minister also hit back at Mr Farage and Reform UK saying: “But what did he and his party do? Did they support those extra measures to actually smash the gangs? No, they went in the lobby with this lot in their new coalition to vote against them.

“And let’s be clear what a vote for his party means. It means a vote to charge for the NHS, it means a pro-Putin foreign policy, and a vote against workers’ rights.

“And now we here he’s recruited Liz Truss as his new top adviser, as he was cheering on the mini budget.”

The number of migrants who have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the English Channel passed 10,000 in record time.

Some 473 migrants arrived on Monday April 28, bringing the cumulative total for 2025 to 10,358, according to provisional figures from the Home Office.

It is the earliest point in the calendar year the milestone has been reached.

Last year the figure of 10,000 was not reached until May 24, while in 2023 it was June 17.

The current total for 2025, 10,358, is up 45% on the number recorded at this point last year (7,167) and 79% higher than the same point in 2023 (5,799), according to PA news agency analysis of the data.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest