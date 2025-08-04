Nigel Farage says ethnicity of suspected sex offenders should be revealed to public

4 August 2025, 13:45 | Updated: 4 August 2025, 15:19

Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in Westminster.
Reform party leader Nigel Farage speaks during a press conference in Westminster. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle Desouza

Nigel Farage has said the ethnicity of suspects charged with sexual assaults and rapes should be revealed to maintain public trust.

The Reform UK leader has said there has been "rising public anger" as seen with the numerous protests outside migrant hotels in recent weeks.

Over the weekend a peaceful protest held by mothers wearing pink descended into violence after masked thugs hijacked the gathering taking place outside a suspected migrant hotel in Canary Wharf.

Speaking at a press conference in Westminster, Mr Farage said: "Given there’s a pretty febrile atmosphere … particularly [around] sexual assaults and rapes, where the temperature on this debate has risen significantly … I do believe they should [disclose suspects’ ethnicities]."

George Finch, leader of Warwickshire County Council.
George Finch, leader of Warwickshire County Council. Picture: Alamy

He said the issue had escalated from being about the fairness of taxpayers funding accommodation for asylum seekers to the “safety of women and children”.

He was joined by George Finch, 19, the Reform leader of Warwickshire County Council.

Finch spoke about how small boat arrivals should no longer be put up in houses of multiple occupancy, or hotels, at the expense of the taxpayer - a comment Farage agreed with.

Farage added that no young unidentified men who arrives by small boats should be "free to roam the streets".

"They should be detained," he added.

The comments come amid the number of migrants arriving in the UK after crossing the English Channel topping 25,000 in recent days.

