Nigel Farage hands ownership of Reform UK to party members

Reform Hold Press Conference On The The Economy And Renewable energy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Nigel Farage is handing ownership of Reform UK to party members.



Nigel Farage will hand ownership of the Reform UK party over to party members.

The party announced the move through a statement on social media site X.

A statement, by chairman Zia Yusuf, read: "This was an important step in professionalising the party."

They said they are assembling a governing board for the party.

Reform UK are pleased to announce that, as promised, Nigel Farage has handed over ownership of Reform UK to its members. pic.twitter.com/xA7yczdtir — Reform UK (@reformparty_uk) February 20, 2025

Speaking at a Reform UK conference last week Nigel Farage claimed the Tories now have less than 100,000 members, while Reform has more than 200,000 members.

The conference is was held in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, and featured a live membership counter on the stage.

Speaking on the stage, Farage said that "We are going to replace them (Labour)."

He added: "We're coming for them, don't you worry about that."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch previously accused Farage of "fakery" in response to Reform claiming they had surpassed the Tories in signed-up members.

Mrs Badenoch said Reform's counter was "coded to tick up automatically".

Mr Farage, in a statement issued on social media site X, said the accusations of "fraud and dishonesty" made against him were "disgraceful".

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK speaks as he is interviewed on stage at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Picture: Alamy

