Nigel Farage hands ownership of Reform UK to party members

20 February 2025, 11:04 | Updated: 20 February 2025, 11:16

Reform Hold Press Conference On The The Economy And Renewable energy
Reform Hold Press Conference On The The Economy And Renewable energy. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Nigel Farage is handing ownership of Reform UK to party members.

Nigel Farage will hand ownership of the Reform UK party over to party members.

The party announced the move through a statement on social media site X.

A statement, by chairman Zia Yusuf, read: "This was an important step in professionalising the party."

They said they are assembling a governing board for the party.

Speaking at a Reform UK conference last week Nigel Farage claimed the Tories now have less than 100,000 members, while Reform has more than 200,000 members.

The conference is was held in Trowbridge, Wiltshire, and featured a live membership counter on the stage.

Speaking on the stage, Farage said that "We are going to replace them (Labour)."

He added: "We're coming for them, don't you worry about that."

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch previously accused Farage of "fakery" in response to Reform claiming they had surpassed the Tories in signed-up members.

Mrs Badenoch said Reform's counter was "coded to tick up automatically".

Mr Farage, in a statement issued on social media site X, said the accusations of "fraud and dishonesty" made against him were "disgraceful".

Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK speaks as he is interviewed on stage at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Nigel Farage, Leader of Reform UK speaks as he is interviewed on stage at the ARC (Alliance for Responsible Citizenship) conference in London, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth). Picture: Alamy

Last week, Nigel Farage has told LBC he "just wants to cry" over claims human rights rules led to the halting of an Albanian criminal’s deportation over foreign chicken nuggets.

Mr Farage's comments come after it was revealed the Albanian criminal had his deportation halted, in part, because his son had a distaste for foreign chicken nuggets, alongside a number of other sensory issues.

Klevis Disha, 39, was found to have entered the UK illegally as an unaccompanied minor, with an immigration tribunal ruling it would be "unduly harsh" for his 10-year-old son to return to Albania with his father owing to food sensitivities.

Speaking exclusively with Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, the Reform UK leader hit out at on the judge's ruling alongside other similar cases, claiming deportations are being negatively impacted by the European Constitution of Human Rights (ECHR).

"I know, you read this stuff and you just want to cry," Mr Farage said.

"And this is all because of the incorporation of the European Convention on Human Rights into British law, which our judges rule on again, and again, and again."

