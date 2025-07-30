Nigel Farage investigated by parliamentary watchdog after complaint from peer

Leader of Reform Nigel Farage attends a press conference at Millbank Tower on July 28, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Nigel Farage is under investigation by the parliamentary standards watchdog over a potential breach of the MP's code of conduct.

The Reform UK leader is being investigated over a possible break of rule five, which relates to the declaration of financial interests.

The Parliamentary commissioner for standards, Daniel Greenberg, opened an investigation on Monday, according to the Parliament website.

Farage confirmed that the investigation had been opened because of a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, but he told the Independent that “it is not to do with any undeclared income".

A spokesperson for Mr Farage said: "Following a complaint from a member of the House of Lords, the Commissioner for Standards is doing his job."

According to the MP's code of conduct, rule five requires that new members should list their income and any financial benefits they received in the 12 months before entering Parliament within one month of being elected.

It also says that MPs must register any changes to their interests.

It says: "Members must fulfil conscientiously the requirements of the House in respect of the registration of interests in the Register of Members' Financial Interests.

"New Members must register all their current financial interests, and any registrable benefits (other than earnings) received in the 12 months before their election within one month of their election, and Members must register any change in those registrable interests within 28 days."

It was previously revealed that the Reform UK leader was the highest-paid MP according to the members’ interests released in August 2024, earning a whopping £1.2 million from jobs outside parliament.