Nigel Farage reveals plan to launch UK's DOGE as he arrives at Reform rally on JCB digger

28 March 2025, 22:36 | Updated: 28 March 2025, 22:38

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives on a JCB digger during the Reform UK local election launch
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage arrives on a JCB digger during the Reform UK local election launch. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Nigel Farage has revealed plans to launch a “British form of Doge” if he is able to lead Reform UK to victory at the next General Election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Reform leader Farage arrived at the party’s election launch on a JCB digger as he announced what he described as his “most ambitious” election campaign ever.

Reform UK is hoping for major gains at the upcoming local elections, as the party looks to capitalise on a floundering Conservative Party and a Labour Party facing ever-falling polling numbers.

Farage called on Britain to launch its own Department of Government Efficiency, a scheme launched by hard-right billionaire Elon Musk in the United States to cut federal spending.

DOGE has resulted in thousands of federal employees losing their jobs and funding being cut for nearly all of the United States’ international aid efforts.

Read more: Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia

Reform UK Hold 'Biggest Ever' Campaign Launch Rally In Birmingham
Reform UK Hold 'Biggest Ever' Campaign Launch Rally In Birmingham. Picture: Getty

Farage said: "We cannot help those on lower incomes, we cannot help those that need to access public services, if we get rid of those that pay the most tax because they leave and go to Monaco, Dubai, America, or wherever else it is. We need to be grown-up.

"We need to encourage people who have got money to come and live here and pay tax and subsidise our public services. Let's think about this. Let's use our brains."

He added: "Of course, the media will say, how will you pay for this? Well, I tell you what we need: some pretty big cuts in the administrative state in this country which has grown out of all proportion."

The Reform leader continued: "Frankly folks, what we need in this country to pay for the cuts that people deserve and need, we need a British form of Doge, as Elon Musk has got in America. Let's have a British Doge."

Reform Deputy Leader Richard Tice echoed this idea, telling the really in Birmingham: "We are going to win this May 1, we're going to win big, we must win big.

"We can then do a proper job, but if we're lucky enough to actually run whole councils we can show that we can do a great job bringing in a fantastic team of experts.

"Root and branch ... a sort of county-by-county equivalent of a DOGE maybe is what is required in this country."

29 councillors defect to Reform as Farage attempts to move on from infighting

Farage confirmed to the rally that his Government would quit the European Court of Human Rights if elected.

"A Reform government will leave the European Court of Human Rights," Nigel Farage said.

He added: "We will get rid of the Human Rights Act upon which British lefty judges depend."

Mr Farage continued: "I will reiterate, nobody that comes into our country on the back of a lorry or via a boat will ever be given refugee status, will ever be given leave to remain.

"It is unfair. It is wrong. It is also deeply unfair to those who have come here legally, and that's worth thinking about, and let me tell you, everyone that comes illegally will be deported, full stop."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest
Rachel Reeves is set to cut tens of thousands of civil service jobs, a union has warned

Reeves 'to slash 50,000 civil service jobs' as she pushes to cut spending by £2 billion per year