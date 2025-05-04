Nigel Farage says Britain is in new 'political age' - claiming Tories will 'never recover' after Reform UK sweep

4 May 2025, 07:05 | Updated: 4 May 2025, 08:43

Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections
Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections. Picture: Getty

By Shannon Cook

Nigel Farage has said the Conservatives will "never recover" after Reform UK "supplanted" them as the opposition to Labour as it made sweeping gains in the local elections.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Farage has said the Tories will “never recover” and Reform UK has “supplanted” them as the opposition to Labour after his party made sweeping gains in local elections.

Both Sir Keir Starmer and Kemi Badenoch are under pressure to reverse their parties’ fortunes after Reform picked up 10 councils and more than 600 seats in Thursday’s poll.

The Prime Minister has said he will go “further and faster” with his plans in response to the poor result, while Mrs Badenoch apologised to defeated Conservative councillors and pledged to get the party back to being a “credible alternative to Labour”.

Read more: Nigel Farage has the crowd, but not the plan - and the clock is ticking

Read more: ‘A torpedo, not a warning shot’: Labour MPs urge Starmer to change course after Reform surge in local elections

Mr Farage said two-party politics had “died” at a local and national level, the Telegraph reported.

“The party that I lead is expanding. As we march on, the Conservatives are in retreat. In my opinion, they will never recover,” the Clacton MP said.

Sir Keir has faced calls to change tack after Reform UK gained an MP in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election, winning by six votes, and took control of the previously Labour-run Doncaster Council.

Labour backbencher Emma Lewell said there the Government has made unnecessary choices that have cost the party at the ballot box, and that the party needs a “change of plan” rather than a “plan for change”.

“The Labour Party doesn’t need to lurch right or left, we need to do what we say we will do and do it in line with our core values and principles of social justice and fairness,” she wrote in The Mirror.

Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections
Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections. Picture: Getty

South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard warned that patience is “in short supply” in his region and urged Sir Keir to have those voters in mind when they make spending decisions in the summer.

While Doncaster’s Labour mayor Ros Jones was narrowly re-elected, the councillors are now majority Reform.

Labour MP Rachael Maskell called on the Government to scrap winter fuel and welfare policies that she said are pushing voters away, telling BBC Breakfast the party needs to be driven by “a framework of values, which is about protecting people”.

Jo White, the chair of the Red Wall group of Labour MPs, urged Sir Keir to stop “pussyfooting around” and introduce digital ID cards to stop illegal immigration.

“He should take a leaf out of Donald Trump’s book by following his instincts and issuing some executive orders,” she wrote in The Telegraph.

Sir Keir is expected to set out a proposed crackdown on immigration in a white paper due to be released in the coming weeks, according to reports.

Mr Farage has pledged to “resist” asylum seekers being housed in the counties now under his party’s control.

It is unclear whether Reform councils could block asylum seekers being housed in their areas, as the system is managed by the Home Office.

The party is also drawing up plans for how it would deport all illegal immigrants within five years if Mr Farage were prime minister, its chairman said.

Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections
Nigel Farage's Victory Lap Of England As Reform Wins Big In Local Elections. Picture: Getty

Zia Yusuf told The Times this would involve leaving the European Convention on Human Rights and striking out other international treaties and articles so “no matter how activist the judge, there is no room for interpretation about preventing these people from getting deported”.

“Let me be really clear, we’re putting people here in the country illegally on notice: a Reform government with Nigel as our leader will deport every single one of them within five years.”

Mr Yusuf said he is “sceptical” about Reform UK accepting defecting Tory or Labour MPs whose seats might be under threat at the next election, but that he has been talking to former Tory donors about switching their support to Reform.

Conservative figures have meanwhile sought to deny that the results were “existential” for the party.

Squeezed between Reform and the Liberal Democrats, the Tories lost more than 600 councillors and all 15 of the councils it controlled going into the election, among the worst results in the party’s history.

Shadow chief Treasury secretary Richard Fuller said Reform UK would soon find out there are “no simple answers” to local public finances and have to make “difficult choices”.

The public will then “hold them to account for the decisions they make,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest