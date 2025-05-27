Nigel Farage refuses to commit to triple lock pensions guarantee

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has declined to commit to the triple lock pensions guarantee. Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Nigel Farage has declined to commit to the triple lock pensions guarantee going into the next election.

The Reform party boss insisted that the policy had not been looked at yet - but they would decide on it ahead of the next general poll - expected by 2029.

He used a major press conference this morning to announce that he would scrap the two-child benefit cap, reverse cuts to winter fuel payments, and increase the marriage tax allowance for couples.

But he would not vow to keep the triple lock for pensioners come the next election campaign.

The promise - introduced by the Tories - means that pensions rise in line with average wages, inflation or 2.5 per cent, whichever is greater.

However, with spiralling inflation and pay deals in recent years, experts say it's unsustainable to keep in the long term.

The Reform party boss when grilled on whether he'd keep to that promise, told reporters earlier: "The triple lock for pensioners is not something we have addressed as yet, we will between now and the next election.

"We are as you can see, building out our policy platform."

The Tory boss Kemi Badenoch has also opened the door to changing the triple lock in future - but says "as of now" there's "no change".

Yet Ms Badenoch's comments suggest that she will be looking at it and other areas as part of the party's policy reset.

The Tory leader insisted that it has "always" been a Conservative policy and she has "not changed that".