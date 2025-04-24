No return to free movement as Britain enters talks about EU ‘mobility deal,’ Chancellor tells LBC

24 April 2025, 11:38

Rachel Reeves insisted that there would be no return to free movement in Europe
Rachel Reeves insisted that there would be no return to free movement in Europe. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain is in talks with Brussels about an EU mobility deal, the Chancellor's told LBC.

Rachel Reeves insisted that there would be no return to free movement and ministers did still want to cut the numbers of people coming to the UK.

But she said that those discussions would be a part of EU reset talks with the bloc.

EU boss Ursula Von Der Leyen is in London today for discussions with the PM, and will return next month for an official summit.

Previously, ministers had insisted they were not a part of government plans.

However, now they have admitted they are part of discussions with the European Union.

Ms Reeves told LBC, speaking from Washington DC: "Those discussions with our colleagues and allies in the European Union are ongoing at the moment...

"There will be a summit between the UK and the EU in May.

"And that summit will be focused on reducing some of the trade barriers that exist between our countries."

But she insisted the government "will bring down net migration" - which soared to nearly one million people a year coming to Britain under the last Tory government.

The Chancellor said it was "non negotiable" that there would be "no return to free movement within the European Union" and that migration numbers would come down.

Downing Street has described them as "red lines" in any EU deal.

Ms Reeves stressed: "It is important that we determine who comes into our country and those things are not up for negotiation."

LBC understands that the Home Secretary, Yvette Cooper, is pushing for any visas to be strictly time-limited - of up to 12 months.

MPs who are urging ministers to agree a scheme have also said the numbers should be capped.

A source close to the Home Secretary told LBC: "Yvette's priority it to reduce net migration - as a PM priority. She will stop at nothing to make sure she's working hard to do that."

The Treasury believes that allowing young people under the age of 30 to come to the UK to work or study - could boost the economy.

Britain already has a number of such deals with other countries including Australia and Canada.

However, the Home Office is concerned that it could inflate immigration figures even further.

The idea is key to Brussels ahead of next month's EU summit - which is also expected to include talks on defence and fish.

Sir Keir Starmer wants British companies to be able to compete for European defence contracts.

And EU bosses are keen to push us on fish quotas too - which have been curbed since Britain left the EU.

The UK is also poised to accept so-called "dynamic alignment" on EU rules - like on food standards and carbon taxes, in a bid to reduce burdensome Brexit checks.

