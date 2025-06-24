British jets to carry nuclear warheads in 'biggest strengthening of UK deterrent in generations'

The UK is set to purchase a set of new nuclear-capable jets. Picture: PA, Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister is set to announce “the biggest strengthening of the UK’s nuclear posture in a generation” at this week’s NATO summit as he reaffirms the UK’s commitment to defence.

Sir Kier Starmer will announce the purchase of 12 new fighter jets in a move Downing Street claims will greatly boost the UK’s nuclear capabilities.

It comes as the UK faces increasing pressure to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP amid rising tensions across Europe and the Middle East.

The 12 F35A jets will see the UK officially join NATO’s airborne nuclear mission.

The jets, a variant of the F35Bs the UK already uses, can carry conventional weapons, but can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

F35 aircraft prepares to land at RAF Marham, Norfolk. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister said: “In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security, ensuring our armed forces have the equipment they need and communities up and down the country reap the benefits from our defence dividend.”

The Royal Air Force will undoubtedly see this decision as a victory, with it long pushing for a return of its nuclear capabilities since the last British air-dropped nuclear weapon was withdrawn from service after the end of the Cold War.

Currently, the UK’s nuclear deterrent is carried exclusively by the Royal Navy’s submarines, which are also set for increased investment in the coming years.

Sir Keir added: “Supporting 100 businesses across the country and more than 20,000 jobs, these F35 dual capable aircraft will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our Allies.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the decision followed a strategic defence review that “confirmed we face new nuclear risks, with other states increasing, modernising and diversifying their nuclear arsenals”.

The review, published earlier this month, recommended beginning discussions with the US and NATO on “enhanced UK participation” in the alliance’s nuclear mission, and raised the possibility of acquiring F35As.

NATO’s nuclear mission involves allied aircraft being equipped with American B61 bombs stockpiled in Europe.

Seven nations currently contribute so-called “dual capability aircraft” to NATO’s nuclear mission, but the use of nuclear weapons would require the authorisation of the alliance’s nuclear planning group as well as the US president and British prime minister.

Alongside the nuclear announcement, the UK is set to provide 350 air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sir Keir and Mr Healey push for Nato to provide Kyiv with further support.

Sir Keir said: “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defence it needs.”

The UK is also expected to agree to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP amid pressure from Donald Trump.

The figure includes 3.5% on “core” defence spending, with another 1.5% being spent on wider security and resilience measures such as critical infrastructure, border security and intelligence.

It comes as the UK government warned it is actively preparing for a "wartime scenario" on British soil "for the first time in many years."

In the national security strategy published on Tuesday, ministers said the UK now finds itself in "an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security".

The strategy aims to protect the UK at home and abroad, and also invest more in artificial intelligence (AI) and defence.

It draws on work across Government, including recent plans to revamp the defence sector and boost the economy by backing growth industries, with the aim of bolstering the security of the UK.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden told the Commons the whole country must now be "clear-eyed and hard-edged" about the threats it faces.

"We are in an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security," the strategy warned, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the most pressing example.

Russian cyber attacks and sabotage, and Iranian "hostile activity" in the UK are also increasing, it warned.