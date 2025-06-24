British jets to carry nuclear warheads in 'biggest strengthening of UK deterrent in generations'

24 June 2025, 22:32 | Updated: 24 June 2025, 22:53

The UK is set to purchase a set of new nuclear-capable jets.
The UK is set to purchase a set of new nuclear-capable jets. Picture: PA, Alamy

By Henry Moore

The Prime Minister is set to announce “the biggest strengthening of the UK’s nuclear posture in a generation” at this week’s NATO summit as he reaffirms the UK’s commitment to defence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sir Kier Starmer will announce the purchase of 12 new fighter jets in a move Downing Street claims will greatly boost the UK’s nuclear capabilities.

It comes as the UK faces increasing pressure to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP amid rising tensions across Europe and the Middle East.

The 12 F35A jets will see the UK officially join NATO’s airborne nuclear mission.

The jets, a variant of the F35Bs the UK already uses, can carry conventional weapons, but can also be equipped with nuclear bombs.

Read more: US strikes on Iran 'only set nuclear programme back months' despite Trump's claim sites were 'obliterated'

F35 aircraft prepares to land at RAF Marham, Norfolk
F35 aircraft prepares to land at RAF Marham, Norfolk. Picture: PA

The Prime Minister said: “In an era of radical uncertainty we can no longer take peace for granted, which is why my government is investing in our national security, ensuring our armed forces have the equipment they need and communities up and down the country reap the benefits from our defence dividend.”

The Royal Air Force will undoubtedly see this decision as a victory, with it long pushing for a return of its nuclear capabilities since the last British air-dropped nuclear weapon was withdrawn from service after the end of the Cold War.

Currently, the UK’s nuclear deterrent is carried exclusively by the Royal Navy’s submarines, which are also set for increased investment in the coming years.

Sir Keir added: “Supporting 100 businesses across the country and more than 20,000 jobs, these F35 dual capable aircraft will herald a new era for our world-leading Royal Air Force and deter hostile threats that threaten the UK and our Allies.”

Defence Secretary John Healey said the decision followed a strategic defence review that “confirmed we face new nuclear risks, with other states increasing, modernising and diversifying their nuclear arsenals”.

The review, published earlier this month, recommended beginning discussions with the US and NATO on “enhanced UK participation” in the alliance’s nuclear mission, and raised the possibility of acquiring F35As.

NATO’s nuclear mission involves allied aircraft being equipped with American B61 bombs stockpiled in Europe.

Seven nations currently contribute so-called “dual capability aircraft” to NATO’s nuclear mission, but the use of nuclear weapons would require the authorisation of the alliance’s nuclear planning group as well as the US president and British prime minister.

'Does the UK back US strikes on Iran?' Nick Ferrari grills Armed Forces Minister

Alongside the nuclear announcement, the UK is set to provide 350 air defence missiles to Ukraine as Sir Keir and Mr Healey push for Nato to provide Kyiv with further support.

Sir Keir said: “Russia, not Ukraine, should pay the price for Putin’s barbaric and illegal war, so it is only right we use the proceeds from seized Russian assets to ensure Ukraine has the air defence it needs.”

The UK is also expected to agree to boost defence spending to 5% of GDP amid pressure from Donald Trump.

The figure includes 3.5% on “core” defence spending, with another 1.5% being spent on wider security and resilience measures such as critical infrastructure, border security and intelligence.

It comes as the UK government warned it is actively preparing for a "wartime scenario" on British soil "for the first time in many years."

In the national security strategy published on Tuesday, ministers said the UK now finds itself in "an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security".

The strategy aims to protect the UK at home and abroad, and also invest more in artificial intelligence (AI) and defence.

It draws on work across Government, including recent plans to revamp the defence sector and boost the economy by backing growth industries, with the aim of bolstering the security of the UK.

Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden told the Commons the whole country must now be "clear-eyed and hard-edged" about the threats it faces.

"We are in an era in which we face confrontation with those who are threatening our security," the strategy warned, pointing to Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the most pressing example.

Russian cyber attacks and sabotage, and Iranian "hostile activity" in the UK are also increasing, it warned.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR