Online safety laws not up for negotiation in deal to exempt Britain from Donald Trump's tariff plan, Tech Secretary tells LBC

11 March 2025, 10:00

Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Britain's online safety laws are not on the table in a bid to get us out of Donald Trump's tariff wars, the Technology Secretary has told LBC.

Peter Kyle vowed that keeping kids safe was a government priority - as he spoke to Shelagh Fogarty for a special Call the Cabinet.

He insisted that it was a "privilege" not a right for tech firms to have access to our society, adding: "none of our protections for children and vulnerable people are up for negotiation".

It comes after some of the world's largest tech firms hit out at the incoming Online Safety Act, saying it may drive business away from the UK.

Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC.
Science, Innovation and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle takes part in the Call the Cabinet phone-in on LBC. Picture: Alamy

The new laws, which will force tech firms to take down more illegal content, have the power to fine firms up to 10 per cent of global turnover for breaking them.

Regulator Ofcom will get new powers to investigate firms for not following the strict new rules.

The US has vowed to slap huge tariffs on imports going into the US.

But Mr Trump has said he could be open to doing a deal with the UK to avoid them here.

Mr Kyle told LBC in response to a caller who was concerned about using the laws as a bargaining chip as part of tarriff talks: "I know people are concerned about this and let me just reassure you that our online safety standards are not up for negotiation. They are on statute and they will remain.

"They will adapt over time, because they have to, because the online world is adapting.

"But the standards we have set, the measures we have in statute and the things that I've been talking about in the ways we're keeping people safe into the future, they're not up for negotiation, I can tell you."

Tech Secretary Mr Kyle also:

  • Vowed to bring forward new laws on online safety faster than last time, "better and smarter"
  • Suggested online products could have a safety 'kitemark' logo to display they're suitable for use by kids
  • Said he was determined online spaces become a place that's "healthy, not harmful."
  • Said he was 'open minded' to what action he could take - with a social media and phone ban not off the table
Peter Kyle said he was determined online spaces become a place that&squot;s "healthy, not harmful."
Peter Kyle said he was determined online spaces become a place that's "healthy, not harmful.". Picture: Alamy

Taking calls from LBC listeners on Online Safety Day, Mr Kyle said he would "legislate again".

"I will do it swifter, more effectively, and smarter. We may have to get parliament used to updating it... maybe two or three times every Parliament to keep pace with change. I'm not going to wait seven years."

He told of his frustrations after it took seven years for the Online Safety Act to become law. "I'm already thinking about what I do next," he said.

He added that he is determined online spaces become a place that's "healthy, not harmful."

His comments come after the father of Molly Russell said he and other bereaved parents are "losing trust" in him over the rollout of online safety laws in the UK.

Ian Russell said "nothing's changed" in terms of online safety in the more than seven years since his daughter Molly chose to end her life aged 14, in 2017, after viewing harmful content on social media.

But Mr Kyle stressed that he was keen to make new laws - and that he'd be carefully considering what action to take next.

