Palestine Action set to be banned as High Court rejects bid to block terror designation

4 July 2025, 18:10 | Updated: 4 July 2025, 18:37

MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the campaign group under the Terrorism Act 2000
By Frankie Elliott

Palestine Action is set to be banned after a High Court judge refused to temporarily block it from being designated as a terror group.

MPs overwhelmingly voted in favour of Home Secretary Yvette Cooper's decision to proscribe the campaign group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The law change, which the Lords have backed, is now due to come into force at midnight.

It means the protest group will be added to the list of banned organisations along with the likes of al Qaeda, ISIS and Hezbollah.

Membership of, or support for, the direct action group a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison.

Simply wearing a T-shirt or badge with the group's name on attracts a maximum six-month sentence.

Plans to proscribe Palestine Action were announced by Ms Cooper after two Voyager aircraft were allegedly damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20.

Police claim the incident caused around £7m worth of damage.

However, the High Court heard the decision had been taken before the incident and as early as March this year.

Huda Ammori, the co-founder of Palestine Action, asked the High Court to temporarily block the Government's decision, pending a potential legal challenge against the decision to ban the direct action group.

Her lawyers applied for "interim relief" to temporarily block the legislation from coming into force.

They argued that Irish author Sally Rooney, who wrote Normal People, was among supporters who fear the "ramifications".

Around two hundred protestors draped in Palestinian flags and keffiyeh scarves held placards and signs outside of court in support of the group during the ruling.

In courtroom packed with journalists and members of the public, Raza Husain KC said his client Ms Ammori was inspired by the "long tradition" of direct action in the UK from suffragettes and activists protesting against apartheid and the Iraq war.

"This is the first time in our history a direct action, civil disobedience group which does not advocate violence has sought to be proscribed as terrorists," he said.

Around two hundred protestors draped in Palestinian flags and keffiyeh scarves held placards and signs outside of court in support of the group during the ruling.
"We ask you to suspend, in the first instance until 21 July, what we say is an ill-considered, discriminatory, authoritarian abuse of statutory power that is alien to the basic tradition of common law and contrary to the Human Rights Act."

Mr Husain was one of 13 barristers representing Ms Ammori.

Blinne Ni Ghralaigh KC, also representing, said the red boiler suits associated with the group and even kaffiyehs could "arouse suspicion of membership".

She added the the ban would have a "chilling effect" on protest and free speech, criminalising "a huge range of behaviour", and having "severe and far reaching" consequences capable of impacting "vast numbers" of people across the UK.

But Ben Watson KC, representing the government, said former members would still be free to express their views.

He added they would not be treated any differently even if their protests involved direct action which is criminal.

He argued a temporary block would be a "serious disfigurement of the statutory regime" and Palestine Action could challenge the home secretary's decision at a specialist tribunal, rather than at the High Court.

"The serious issue to be tried is met in full by the adequate alternative remedy that parliament has provided," he said.

"Even if the court does conclude that there is some residual scope for judicial review… then we respectfully submit that the court needs to look at the bespoke regime that parliament has provided."

