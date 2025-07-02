MPs vote to proscribe Palestine Action as a terrorist group

Supporters of Palestine Action protest outside Woolwich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

MPs have backed the government’s move to ban direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation, despite warnings it will have a “chilling effect” on protest.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Legislation passed in the Commons on Wednesday, as MPs voted 385 to 26, majority 359 in favour of proscribing the group under the Terrorism Act 2000.

The motion is expected to be debated and voted on by the House of Lords on Thursday before it becomes law.

If approved, it would become a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison to be a member of the direct action group or to support it.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs that protesters expressing support for Palestine “have always been able to, and can continue to do so” as he urged support to ban Palestine Action.

He said: “Palestine Action is not a legitimate protest group.

“People engaged in lawful protest don’t need weapons. People engaged in lawful protest do not throw smoke bombs and fire pyrotechnics around innocent members of the public.

“And people engaged in lawful protest do not cause millions of pounds of damage to national security infrastructure, including submarines and defence equipment for Nato.”

Palestine Action is seeking a legal challenge against the government’s bid to proscribe it, with a hearing expected on Friday to decide whether the ban can be temporarily blocked, pending further proceedings to decide whether a legal challenge can be brought.

The government’s move comes after two planes were vandalised at RAF Brize Norton on June 20 in an action claimed by Palestine Action.

Five people have since been arrested on suspicion of a terror offence in relation to the incident.

Read more: Two arrested as Palestine Action claims to block Israeli arms company's UK site

Read more: Two more arrested under Terrorism Act over Palestine Action Brize Norton break-in

Four arrested over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton. Picture: Alamy

Mr Jarvis said the attack at RAF Brize Norton “was just the latest episode in Palestine Action’s long history of harmful activity”, adding: “Palestine Action has orchestrated a nation-wide campaign of property damage featuring attacks that have resulted in serious damage to property and crossed the threshold from direct criminal action into terrorism.”

Jeremy Corbyn warned the proscription of direct action group Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation will have a “chilling effect on protests”.

The Independent MP for Islington North said: “Surely we should be looking at the issue that Palestine Action are concerned about, and the supply of weapons from this country to Israel, which has made all this possible. If this order goes through today, it will have a chilling effect on protests.”

Protestors gathered outside Woolwich Crown Court in solidarity with the Filton 18, a group facing charges over alleged damage to a UK arms factory producing drone parts for the Israeli military. Picture: Alamy

Labour MP Kim Johnson said: “We should all be able to agree that lumping Palestine Action together with the other two obscure groups to ensure that it is proscribed is a disgraceful manipulation of parliamentary procedure.

“Search in Hansard: neither of the two groups have been mentioned, they are so obscure, this manoeuvre is legally transparent and shows that the Government knows just how shaky proscription is.”

Many MPs drew comparisons with the actions of the suffragettes, with Labour MP Nadia Whittome saying: “The suffragettes carried out direct action far more extreme than anything those in Palestine Action have done, yet today, their role in changing history for the better is commemorated.

“Whatever you think of their actions, Palestine Action are part of a similar tradition, with a target this time being to stop the genocide in Gaza.

“It is unprecedented for a government to ban a civil disobedience protest group in the way that it is attempting to do so today.”