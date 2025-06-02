Peers award themselves inflation-busting hike in the amount they can claim for overnight stays in London

2 June 2025, 20:49

Members of the House of Lords seated ahead of the State Opening of Parliament
Members of the House of Lords seated ahead of the State Opening of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Peers have awarded themselves an inflation-busting hike in the amount they can claim for overnight stays in London and backed a separate payout for second homes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Members of the unelected chamber, who Parliament heard “make great sacrifices”, waved through the allowance increase of more than a fifth without a vote.

Changes made to the remittance system last year enabled peers living outside the capital and attending the House of Lords to claim £100 towards the cost of “hotels, clubs or similar accommodation” on production of receipts.

This was on top of the daily attendance payment that can be claimed of up to £361 and travel expenses.

The overnight allowance was automatically uprated in line with inflation to £103 a night and after approval by peers will now swell to £125 – a 21% rise.

In a further change to the system, a payment will also be made available to contribute towards other London accommodation costs that may be incurred to attend sittings at Westminster, such as for those who rent or own a property that is not their main address.

This has been set at £63 or half the overnight allowance after rounding up.

Read more: 'Our enemies are at our door', warns Lord Robertson as government unveils Strategic Defence Review

Read more: Magistrates are the backbone of our justice system – and we need more of them, writes Lord Ponsonby

Baroness Smith of Basildon, Angela Smith - Leader of the House of Lords
Baroness Smith of Basildon, Angela Smith - Leader of the House of Lords. Picture: Alamy

Outlining the proposals in Parliament, Lords leader Baroness Smith of Basildon said the existing overnight rate of £103 “is not a realistic reflection of the cost of hotels across the capital”.

As such the House of Lords Commission, on which she sits, recommended this was increased to £125-a-night.

Lady Smith added: “As previously, claims are linked to attending the House on a sitting day, and receipts must be provided.”

On the proposed flat-rate allowance for alternative accommodation in London, the Cabinet minister said: “This will again be tied to attendance in the House, with a robust system of verification.

“For members whose main address is outside London, they would be able to claim £63-per-night to spend at a designated property in Greater London where they stay and are responsible for the costs.

“To claim, peers must have stayed in the property the day before or the day after attending the House, and the finance team will require documentation to support the claim.”

Her Conservative counterpart Lord True, who when in Government introduced the overnight allowance last year, said: “It is always difficult to strike a balance, and I think that the commission… has struck a reasonable balance which will support people who come to this House from all over the country, who wish to work hard on behalf of the House and on behalf of the country.”

He added: “There is a lot of loose talk outside this House about people in this House being lazy and lining their pockets.

“You do not become rich by becoming a member of the House of Lords. Many people here make great sacrifices.

“We should not claim that we are poor or that we are underprivileged, but it is right that the House makes provision to enable those of us who come here to do a hard day’s work to enable us to do so in the most reasonable fashion.

“Obviously, there is a duty on us to behave with honesty and clarity, as we all do and will all do, I have no doubt, under these new proposals. I support them.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest