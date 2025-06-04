Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of 'chaos' as she blasts PM over winter fuel payments U-turn at fiery PMQs

Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of 'chaos' during a feisty PMQs. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

By Flaminia Luck

Keir Starmer and the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have clashed during Prime Minister's Questions in which she accused the Prime Miniser of "chaos".

Listen to this article Loading audio...

More pensioners will receive the winter fuel payment by the end of this year following the government's U-turn.

Scrapping universal eligibility on the payment worth up to £300 was one of Labour's first moves in office.

Now, they have said the threshold for receiving the benefit will be changed.

After weeks of speculation the timeline was confirmed by the Chancellor this morning who said details will be confirmed in Autumn.

Today, Badenoch accused the PM of presiding over a chaotic government in their most heated exchange yet.

She was even criticised by the speaker for berating Sir Keir from her seat across the dispatch box.

Kemi. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the despatch box, Mrs Badenoch said: "Three weeks ago, the winter fuel policy was set in stone.

"Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister U-turned.

"Today, the Chancellor is rushing her plans because she just realised when winter is.

"So on behalf of the pensioners who want to know, can the Prime Minister be clear with us here and now: how many of the 10 million people who lost their winter fuel payments will get it back?"

The Prime Minister said he is "glad to see she's catching up with what happened two weeks ago", adding: "At the budget, we took the right decision to stabilise the economy because of the £22 billion black hole that they left.

"The signs, we took the right decisions, the growth figures are up, the interest rates have been cut, and we got three trade deals.

"So we will look, again, as I said two weeks ago, at the eligibility for winter fuel, and of course, we'll set out how we pay for it.

"But because we've stabilised the economy, we on this side are committed to the triple-lock, and that increased pensions by over £400 this April. On their side, they say the triple-lock is unsustainable ... I think her position is, she wants to means-test it."