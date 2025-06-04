Kemi Badenoch accuses Keir Starmer of 'chaos' as she blasts PM over winter fuel payments U-turn at fiery PMQs

4 June 2025, 18:31 | Updated: 4 June 2025, 18:41

x
Kemi Badenoch accused Keir Starmer of 'chaos' during a feisty PMQs. Picture: Alamy/YouTube

By Flaminia Luck

Keir Starmer and the Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch have clashed during Prime Minister's Questions in which she accused the Prime Miniser of "chaos".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More pensioners will receive the winter fuel payment by the end of this year following the government's U-turn.

Scrapping universal eligibility on the payment worth up to £300 was one of Labour's first moves in office.

Now, they have said the threshold for receiving the benefit will be changed.

After weeks of speculation the timeline was confirmed by the Chancellor this morning who said details will be confirmed in Autumn.

Today, Badenoch accused the PM of presiding over a chaotic government in their most heated exchange yet.

She was even criticised by the speaker for berating Sir Keir from her seat across the dispatch box.

Kemi
Kemi. Picture: Alamy

Speaking at the despatch box, Mrs Badenoch said: "Three weeks ago, the winter fuel policy was set in stone.

"Two weeks ago, the Prime Minister U-turned.

"Today, the Chancellor is rushing her plans because she just realised when winter is.

"So on behalf of the pensioners who want to know, can the Prime Minister be clear with us here and now: how many of the 10 million people who lost their winter fuel payments will get it back?"

Keir Starmer Departs Downing Street for PMQs in London
Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister said he is "glad to see she's catching up with what happened two weeks ago", adding: "At the budget, we took the right decision to stabilise the economy because of the £22 billion black hole that they left.

"The signs, we took the right decisions, the growth figures are up, the interest rates have been cut, and we got three trade deals.

"So we will look, again, as I said two weeks ago, at the eligibility for winter fuel, and of course, we'll set out how we pay for it.

"But because we've stabilised the economy, we on this side are committed to the triple-lock, and that increased pensions by over £400 this April. On their side, they say the triple-lock is unsustainable ... I think her position is, she wants to means-test it."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest