Police chiefs and government watchdogs write to PM to warn over funding cuts

4 June 2025, 09:42

Sir Mark Rowley and other senior officers have written to the PM expressing concern over the threat of spending cuts
Sir Mark Rowley and other senior officers have written to the PM expressing concern over the threat of spending cuts. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Senior police chiefs and Government watchdogs have written to the Prime Minister warning they will be forced to make choices about which crimes they investigate if the Government announces spending cuts to policing, while victim support services are being "pushed to the brink".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, warned that cuts to police budgets will have "far-reaching consequences", The Times reports.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales Dame Nicole Jacobs and Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales Baroness Newlove wrote to Sir Keir saying victim support services are being "pushed to the brink", hit by funding cuts and rising costs.

The spending review is due on Wednesday next week, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said the Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces "unavoidably tough decisions" as the demands of NHS and defence spending raise the prospect of cuts in other departments.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more police funding
Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more police funding. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Rachel Reeves to rip up treasury rules and unleash £15.6bn for northern and midlands transport overhaul

Read More: Prevent referrals for young people has doubled since last summer, says Yvette Cooper

The letter from the police chiefs, which was signed by other senior police officers, said that negotiations between the Treasury and the Home Office were going "poorly".

"A settlement that fails to address our inflation and pay pressures would entail stark choices about which crimes we no longer prioritise," it read.

Last week, senior police officers - including Sir Mark - wrote a letter in the Times calling on the Government for "serious investment" in the spending review, which will set out the Government's day-to-day departmental budgets for the next three years.

"A lack of investment will bake in the structural inefficiencies for another three years and will lose a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform the service," the letter warned.

Sir Mark also voiced his concern that fewer criminals serving jail time under proposals to end prison overcrowding will "generate a lot of work for police".

As well as increasing demand and new online threats from organised crime, Sir Mark and the other chiefs said the emergency release of prisoners to alleviate overcrowding and recommendations in the sentencing review would put more pressure on policing.

Dame Nicole and Baroness Newlove welcomed Sir Keir's "personal commitment to halving violence against women and girls within a decade" in their letter but said they were concerned that "funding cuts and scaled back ambition are leading to piecemeal policies".

They called for a "clear, well-funded national approach to prevent and respond to abuse, violence, and exploitation of women and girls".

They added: "With bold and ambitious investment, we can finally tackle the systemic stain of violence and abuse, one that would see us get to grips with misogyny, ensure victims can recover from trauma and build a criminal justice system that delivers for survivors every single time."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are backing the police to protect our communities and keep our streets safe with up to £17.6 billion this year, an increase of up to £1.2 billion.

"This includes £200 million to kickstart putting 13,000 additional neighbourhood police officers, PCSOs and special constables that the public will see back on their streets and patrolling communities, as part of our Plan for Change."

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest