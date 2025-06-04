Police chiefs and government watchdogs write to PM to warn over funding cuts

Sir Mark Rowley and other senior officers have written to the PM expressing concern over the threat of spending cuts. Picture: Alamy

By StephenRigley

Senior police chiefs and Government watchdogs have written to the Prime Minister warning they will be forced to make choices about which crimes they investigate if the Government announces spending cuts to policing, while victim support services are being "pushed to the brink".

In a letter to Sir Keir Starmer, Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Metropolitan Police, warned that cuts to police budgets will have "far-reaching consequences", The Times reports.

Meanwhile, in a separate letter, Domestic Abuse Commissioner for England and Wales Dame Nicole Jacobs and Victims' Commissioner for England and Wales Baroness Newlove wrote to Sir Keir saying victim support services are being "pushed to the brink", hit by funding cuts and rising costs.

The spending review is due on Wednesday next week, and the Institute for Fiscal Studies has said the Chancellor Rachel Reeves faces "unavoidably tough decisions" as the demands of NHS and defence spending raise the prospect of cuts in other departments.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has called for more police funding. Picture: Alamy

The letter from the police chiefs, which was signed by other senior police officers, said that negotiations between the Treasury and the Home Office were going "poorly".

"A settlement that fails to address our inflation and pay pressures would entail stark choices about which crimes we no longer prioritise," it read.

Last week, senior police officers - including Sir Mark - wrote a letter in the Times calling on the Government for "serious investment" in the spending review, which will set out the Government's day-to-day departmental budgets for the next three years.

"A lack of investment will bake in the structural inefficiencies for another three years and will lose a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reform the service," the letter warned.

Sir Mark also voiced his concern that fewer criminals serving jail time under proposals to end prison overcrowding will "generate a lot of work for police".

As well as increasing demand and new online threats from organised crime, Sir Mark and the other chiefs said the emergency release of prisoners to alleviate overcrowding and recommendations in the sentencing review would put more pressure on policing.

Dame Nicole and Baroness Newlove welcomed Sir Keir's "personal commitment to halving violence against women and girls within a decade" in their letter but said they were concerned that "funding cuts and scaled back ambition are leading to piecemeal policies".

They called for a "clear, well-funded national approach to prevent and respond to abuse, violence, and exploitation of women and girls".

They added: "With bold and ambitious investment, we can finally tackle the systemic stain of violence and abuse, one that would see us get to grips with misogyny, ensure victims can recover from trauma and build a criminal justice system that delivers for survivors every single time."

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are backing the police to protect our communities and keep our streets safe with up to £17.6 billion this year, an increase of up to £1.2 billion.

"This includes £200 million to kickstart putting 13,000 additional neighbourhood police officers, PCSOs and special constables that the public will see back on their streets and patrolling communities, as part of our Plan for Change."