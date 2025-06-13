Police ‘picked on’ Corbyn to ‘silence democratic rights’ former Labour leader says as police drop probe

13 June 2025, 18:43

Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell at the National Demonstration for Palestine in January.
Jeremy Corbyn and John McDonnell at the National Demonstration for Palestine in January. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Police "picked on" Jeremy Corbyn to "silence the democratic rights of everybody in our society", he said, as the police dropped their investigation into him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former Labour leader and John McDonnell agreed to an interview after a pro-Palestine protest in London earlier this year.

At the time, police said a group of protesters, led by Corbyn and MP John McDonnell, and holocaust survivor Stephen Kapos, 'forced their way through a police line'.

Corbyn, 75, the former Labour leader and current MP for Islington North, and McDonnell, 73, who represents Hayes and Harlington, both denied this, and Corbyn described it as "not an accurate description of events at all."

McDonnell has now revealed in the Commons that police had dropped their investigation into the pair, but said the Metropolitan Police had originally tried to charge them because MPs were held to have "a greater culpability".

Jeremy Corbyn told the commons he was ‘grateful’ for the police decision, but he ‘doesn’t intend to let it rest just there.’

Nine people face no further action after a demonstration on January 18, according to the Met, which has told the PA news agency it will not confirm whether either politician was involved.

Read more: Doctor couple and their children took selfie to celebrate 'new beginnings' moments before disaster struck

Read more: Starmer urges restraint as Israel strikes Iran again in escalating Middle East crisis

Police kettled and trapped protesters repeatedly during the march, protesters said.
Police kettled and trapped protesters repeatedly during the march, protesters said. Picture: Alamy

McDonnell told the Commons: "You may be aware that (Jeremy Corbyn) and I were called for interview by the Metropolitan Police following our participation in a demonstration in January calling for peace and justice for the Palestinian people and an end to the genocide in Gaza.

"It was alleged that we failed to follow police restrictions on the protest. This is untrue, and at all times we followed police instructions.

"We can now report that the police have dropped the case against us and there will be no charges."

McDonnell alleged that "the Metropolitan Police informed us that our case was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) because as MPs we were to be held to have, and I quote, 'a greater culpability'."

The independent MP for Hayes and Harlington, who was once Corbyn's shadow chancellor, added: "This is an unacceptable practice which flies in the face of the principle that we are all equal before the law."

Corbyn, now the independent MP for Islington North, said: "I don't intend to let it rest just there."

He told MPs: "If there are elements in the police and possibly in the Crown Prosecution Service who want Members of Parliament to be held to a different standard of account than the general public, that removes us from the normality of law in this country.

"And I think that would be a very, very bad step indeed."

He later added: "We have to all - all of us - have the right to take part in public protest about human rights abuse, about war, about peace, about anything else. That is what democracy is about.

"And I saw this whole effort as being a means to try and silence the democratic rights of everybody in our society by picking on us two as Members of Parliament, and I'm grateful for the decision that's been made today."

Father of the House Sir Edward Leigh said he had "not often taken part in demos in central London" but spoke to "show that opinion in this House of Commons is absolutely united".

"We've always proclaimed what is very much the British way that Members of Parliament are no different from any other member of the public," the Conservative MP for Gainsborough said.

"If they do wrong, they will be held to account, but they should not be subject to some greater test of culpability just because they're Members of Parliament."

A Met Police spokesperson said: "No further action will be taken against nine people who were interviewed as part of an investigation into alleged breaches of Public Order Act conditions during a protest on Saturday January 18.

"The decision in two cases was taken following a review of the evidence by the Crown Prosecution Service, while the remaining seven cases were decided on by police officers.

"While we are aware of names being attributed to those who were the subject of our investigation, we will not be confirming their identities given that matters did not result in any charges."

Two individuals have been charged with breaching the same conditions as well as inciting others to do so, according to the force, with a further two individuals still under investigation.

