Major UK police force accused of 'blocking white applicants' to boost diversity

10 April 2025, 12:39

Close up of a Police logo on a police officers uniform in Leeds
Close up of a Police logo on a police officers uniform in Leeds. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

A UK police force has reportedly placed a temporary block on applications from white British candidates in a bid to boost diversity.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

West Yorkshire Police (WYP), one of the UK’s largest forces, is allegedly preventing white British candidates from applying as recruits in its constable entry programmes as it looks to attract “under-represented” groups instead.

Those deemed to be from “under-represented” groups can lodge their applications early, the Telegraph reports.

It has led to concerns that the Force is treating some candidates unfairly and using so-called positive discrimination to diversify its staff.

Read more: Home Secretary hails victory for LBC after vile rape and incest game pulled from download in UK

Read more: British businessman, 47, mysteriously dies while on holiday in Morocco with his 25-year-old girlfriend

West Yorkshire Police, Bradford
West Yorkshire Police, Bradford. Picture: Alamy

The WYP has rejected these claims and said the policy is to ensure the Force reflects the diverse communities it serves.

However, one former officer told the Telegraph that the policy essentially amounts to a “hidden” plan to target certain groups.

They told the publication that recruits are ranked from “gold to bronze”, sometimes based on their ethnic background.

The whistleblower alleged that non-white candidates were given “gold” while those who chose “white others”, including those from Irish and eastern European backgrounds, were branded “bronze”.

The whistleblower claims to have raised these concerns to the force’s top brass but was told “not to interfere.”

A report seen by the Telegraph read: “This feeds into a general theme where the pipeline for anyone white British is strangled, whilst anyone not white British is ushered through onto the next available stage.”

The WYP admits on its website that, because of the stark lack of ethnic minority officers, it must accept applications “all year round from these under-represented groups” while others have to wait until the “recruitment process is open”.

The website states: “We are currently accepting applications for the two police constable entry programmes (uniform and detective) from people from our under-represented groups... If you are not from one of these groups, please keep checking this page for future recruitment opportunities.”

According to the Telegraph, the Force would back jobs until candidates they deemed under-represented applied.

One lawyer told the publication that while the use of positive discrimination is allowed in the United States, it is prohibited in the UK.

The UK's Police Service
The UK's Police Service. Picture: Getty

They described delaying job applications until underrepresented applications appeared as falling into a “legal gray area.”

Unnamed officers in the Force added that some jobs were labelled H, meaning hidden, on the recruitment system, meaning only those told about the job through a positive action scheme could apply.

One whistleblower added: “The use of hidden vacancies marked on the internal computer systems was intended to ensure non-white people apply. You can’t see these jobs online. You can only know about them after you’ve been emailed by the Positive Action Team.”

They claim that when they approached management about their concerns, they were told “do what you’re told.”

A spokesman for West Yorkshire Police said: “The most recent census found that 23 per cent of people in West Yorkshire identified as being from an ethnic minority background. Our current police officer representation from ethnic minority backgrounds is around nine per cent. To address this under-representation, we use Positive Action under the Equality Act 2010.

“Our use of this was recently reviewed by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services in an Activism and Impartiality inspection, and no issues were identified.

“Positive Action allows people from under-represented groups who express an interest in joining the force to complete an application, which is then held on file until a recruitment window is opened.

“No interviews are held until the window is officially opened to all candidates.”

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest