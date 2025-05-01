Polls close in local elections across England with major losses for Labour and Tories possible

1 May 2025, 22:20

Polls have closed in a series of elections across England
Polls have closed in a series of elections across England. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Polls have closed in a series of elections across England which could see Nigel Farage’s Reform UK deal blows to both Labour and the Conservatives.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour faces a battle to hold on to the Runcorn and Helsby seat in the Commons, with Reform hoping to take a seat the governing party won convincingly at the 2024 general election.

Kemi Badenoch faces her first test as Tory leader with the party braced for a difficult set of results, with both Reform and the Liberal Democrats hopeful of stealing council seats last contested in 2021 at the height of Boris Johnson’s popularity with Conservative voters.

The Runcorn and Helsby by-election was triggered when former Labour MP Mike Amesbury quit after admitting punching a constituent.

The 2024 result suggests it should be a safe Labour seat – Amesbury won 53% of the vote – but Reform’s Sarah Pochin is the bookmakers’ favourite to secure a by-election victory.

Read More: Keir Starmer faces growing calls to give MPs 'final say' on any UK-US trade deal

Read More: With Reform knocking on the door of local politics, the Tories look set for a bloodbath, writes LBC's Natasha Clark

Voters Go To The Polls In The Runcorn and Helsby By-election
Voters Go To The Polls In The Runcorn and Helsby By-election. Picture: Getty
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey speaks in Grove Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells, whilst campaigning for this week's local elections.
Liberal Democrat Leader Sir Ed Davey speaks in Grove Park, Royal Tunbridge Wells, whilst campaigning for this week's local elections. Picture: Alamy

More than 1,600 council seats are up for grabs across 23 local authorities, while four regional mayors and two local mayors will be elected.

Mr Farage said he wanted to “smash the two-party system”.

But Sir Keir said voters faced a clear choice between Labour politicians “working together to bring change to Britain” or “chaos and division with parties who have no plan for change”.

Mrs Badenoch said the Tories would offer “better services and lower taxes” but she has acknowledged her party faces a tough set of results.

A Tory spokesman said: “Tonight will be the first real test of Keir Starmer’s Labour government, 10 months after they won an unprecedented majority at the general election.

“The Conservatives have started on the process of renewing our party under Kemi Badenoch’s leadership.

“But we also have always been clear that these would be tough elections for the party – defending an incredibly high watermark from 2021 when we took two-thirds of all seats.

“If the 2024 general election was replicated on today’s battleground, we would lose control of almost every single council.”

Elderly voters leave the Polling Station at St Teresa's Church Hall in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on local elections day.
Elderly voters leave the Polling Station at St Teresa's Church Hall in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire on local elections day. Picture: Alamy

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said Mrs Badenoch faced “a reckoning at the ballot box as former Conservative voters across the home counties rally behind the Liberal Democrats”.

Davey was optimistic about his party's prospects as polls closed.

"We are expecting to see big gains against the Conservatives in their former Middle England heartlands," he said.

"Last year the Liberal Democrats won a record number of MPs and became the largest third party in 100 years. Now we are on course for our seventh year of local election gains, making this our best ever winning streak.

"Voters have delivered their verdict on a Conservative Party that broke the country and a Labour government that is too timid to fix it."

