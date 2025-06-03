Exclusive

Polluting water firms will have bonuses blocked for allowing sewage under new laws

Environment Secretary Steve Reed during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Tuesday June 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Natasha Clark

Polluting water firms will have their bonuses blocked this year for allowing sewage to flow into Britain's lakes and rivers, the regulator is expected to announce this week.

LBC understands that ministers will be notified of which companies will be banned from paying bonuses to their bosses for failing to reach proper standards.

The government's expected to set out new standards for which firms are likely to receive action - based on their standards.

Any decisions would likely be taken after a company's annual reports come out, which will likely be later this year.

Several firms could have their pay-outs blocked under the new laws, LBC understands.

Regulator Ofwat was given powers to block bonuses and bring criminal charges against firms that break the law, under laws passed earlier this year.

Mr Reed told LBC he was "furious they were paying themselves multimillion pound bonuses" and said action was coming this week.

"I've taken action against this - as a sign of my fury.

"We've given the regulators the power they need to ban those bonuses, and there will be announcements coming on Friday."

They've already opened up 81 investigations into possible breaches for failing to protect the environment, consumers, or company finances.

Last week Thames Water was forced into a u-turn on their bonuses - after they tried to use a loophole to give a payout to executives.

Thames Water hit with biggest ever fine of £122.7m over pollution and dividends

In a statement Thames, which recently agreed a £3bn rescue loan, said it was not paying performance-related bonuses but instead "retention payments", which were not covered by the new rules.

But after public outcry and an intervention from ministers, they announced they wouldn't be paying them.

Downing Street said bosses at the troubled firm "rewarding themselves for failure is clearly not acceptable".

It could have seen some executives get £1million on top of their annual salaries.

Thames Water - which has hiked bills for millions of consumers - is in financial difficulty, with huge debts, and is struggling to fix leaks, sewage spills and modernise their out of date infrastructure.

Earlier this year, it secured billions of emergency funding to restructure its debts.

It picked equity giant KKR to buy the firm.

But today it was revealed they have pulled out - leaving Thames scrambling for other bidders.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed told LBC today it was not in danger of collapse - and was "stable" - stressing other bidders were still in the process.

He also said there is “no disruption to water supply”.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast during a regular Call the Cabinet slot, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said "Thames itself remains stable" and the government is "keeping a very close eye on the situation."

When asked by Nick if there was a chance of the government stepping in and taking "emergency control" of Thames Water, Mr Reed said at the moment there was no chance of this and reiterated that the company and water supply were stable.

But, he also added the company was "clearly facing a difficult situation".

Thames Water said it intends to take forward discussions with "certain senior creditors" on an alternative plan to recapitalise the business.

The group was dealt a blow last week when it was fined a record £122.7 million by Ofwat after it was found to have broken rules over sewage treatment and paying out dividends.

Ofwat insisted that the money must be paid by Thames and its investors, not by customers.