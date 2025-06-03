Exclusive

Polluting water firms will have bonuses blocked for allowing sewage under new laws

3 June 2025, 10:38 | Updated: 3 June 2025, 11:48

Environment Secretary Steve Reed during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Tuesday June 3, 2025.
Environment Secretary Steve Reed during an appearance on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast show, at the Global Studios in London. Picture date: Tuesday June 3, 2025. Picture: Alamy
Natasha Clark

By Natasha Clark

Polluting water firms will have their bonuses blocked this year for allowing sewage to flow into Britain's lakes and rivers, the regulator is expected to announce this week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

LBC understands that ministers will be notified of which companies will be banned from paying bonuses to their bosses for failing to reach proper standards.

The government's expected to set out new standards for which firms are likely to receive action - based on their standards.

Any decisions would likely be taken after a company's annual reports come out, which will likely be later this year.

Several firms could have their pay-outs blocked under the new laws, LBC understands.

Regulator Ofwat was given powers to block bonuses and bring criminal charges against firms that break the law, under laws passed earlier this year.

Mr Reed told LBC he was "furious they were paying themselves multimillion pound bonuses" and said action was coming this week.

"I've taken action against this - as a sign of my fury.

"We've given the regulators the power they need to ban those bonuses, and there will be announcements coming on Friday."

They've already opened up 81 investigations into possible breaches for failing to protect the environment, consumers, or company finances.

Last week Thames Water was forced into a u-turn on their bonuses - after they tried to use a loophole to give a payout to executives.

Read more: Thames Water fined record £123m over sewage breaches and dividend payments

Read more: ‘Fundamental reset’ needed for UK’s water industry – report

Thames Water hit with biggest ever fine of £122.7m over pollution and dividends

In a statement Thames, which recently agreed a £3bn rescue loan, said it was not paying performance-related bonuses but instead "retention payments", which were not covered by the new rules.

But after public outcry and an intervention from ministers, they announced they wouldn't be paying them.

Downing Street said bosses at the troubled firm "rewarding themselves for failure is clearly not acceptable".

It could have seen some executives get £1million on top of their annual salaries.

Thames Water - which has hiked bills for millions of consumers - is in financial difficulty, with huge debts, and is struggling to fix leaks, sewage spills and modernise their out of date infrastructure.

Earlier this year, it secured billions of emergency funding to restructure its debts.

It picked equity giant KKR to buy the firm.

But today it was revealed they have pulled out - leaving Thames scrambling for other bidders.

Environment Secretary Steve Reed told LBC today it was not in danger of collapse - and was "stable" - stressing other bidders were still in the process.

He also said there is “no disruption to water supply”.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast during a regular Call the Cabinet slot, Environment Secretary Steve Reed said "Thames itself remains stable" and the government is "keeping a very close eye on the situation."

He added there would be "no disruption to water supply."

When asked by Nick if there was a chance of the government stepping in and taking "emergency control" of Thames Water, Mr Reed said at the moment there was no chance of this and reiterated that the company and water supply were stable.

But, he also added the company was "clearly facing a difficult situation".

Thames Water said it intends to take forward discussions with "certain senior creditors" on an alternative plan to recapitalise the business.

The group was dealt a blow last week when it was fined a record £122.7 million by Ofwat after it was found to have broken rules over sewage treatment and paying out dividends.

Ofwat insisted that the money must be paid by Thames and its investors, not by customers.

‘Record’ 81 criminal investigations into water sector as sewage inspections soar

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR

Online Islamophobic abuse about the Mayor of London more than doubled in a single year during 2024, according to new research.

Online Islamophobic abuse targeting Sadiq Khan more than doubled last year, figures suggest