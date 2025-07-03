PM backs Reeves saying she'll be Chancellor for a 'very long time' after her tears in Commons rattled markets

3 July 2025, 08:25 | Updated: 3 July 2025, 08:26

Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025.
Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed Rachel Reeves saying she will be Chancellor for a "very long time to come" after she was seen crying during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said it was "absolutely wrong" to suggest the Chancellor’s visibly tearful appearance in the Commons related to the welfare U-turn, which put an almost £5 billion black hole in her plans.

"It’s got nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with what’s happened this week. It was a personal matter for her.

"I’m not going to intrude on her privacy by talking to you about that. It is a personal matter,” he added.

"She will be Chancellor by the time this is broadcast, she will be Chancellor for a very long time to come, because this project that we’ve been working on to change the Labour party, to win the election, change the country, that is a project which the Chancellor and I’ve been working on together."

Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions.
Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Rachel Reeves said that the Chancellor was crying due to a "personal matter," however, shortly before entering the chamber, she was seen having an altercation with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Commons, over potential breaches of parliamentary convention on Tuesday.

A witness said she told the Speaker that she was "under so much pressure."

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

Read more: Fresh blow for Rachel Reeves as Nigel Farage trusted more on economy, LBC poll finds

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that he believes Rachel Reeves is ‘hopelessly out of her depth’ and must quit as Chancellor.

Mr Farage said the scenes were "painful to watch" and that Labour’s front bench did not appear to be a "team."

"To have your own PM disavow you in public, when he must have understood the state of distress she was in, she will be thinking very hard over the weekend. Is this worth it?"

Nigel Farage said that it was "painful" to watch Rachel Reeves&squot; tears
Nigel Farage said that it was "painful" to watch Rachel Reeves' tears. Picture: LBC

The financial markets were spooked following Prime Minister's Questions.

The pound slid by 1.14 per cent to 1.358 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Sterling had risen to a fresh three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday.

The currency also fell by 0.8 per cent to 1.155 against the euro, striking its lowest level since April.

Meanwhile, the yield on Government bonds, called gilts, jumped in the face of concerns among investors.

The yield on 10-year gilts rose by 0.17 percentage points to 4.63 per cent, while the 30-year gilt rose by 0.22 percentage points to 5.45 per cent.

Both of these were the sharpest increases since US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans shook up financial markets in April.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR