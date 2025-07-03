PM backs Reeves saying she'll be Chancellor for a 'very long time' after her tears in Commons rattled markets

Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons, London. Picture date: Wednesday July 2, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed Rachel Reeves saying she will be Chancellor for a "very long time to come" after she was seen crying during Prime Minister’s Questions.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Prime Minister said it was "absolutely wrong" to suggest the Chancellor’s visibly tearful appearance in the Commons related to the welfare U-turn, which put an almost £5 billion black hole in her plans.

"It’s got nothing to do with politics, nothing to do with what’s happened this week. It was a personal matter for her.

"I’m not going to intrude on her privacy by talking to you about that. It is a personal matter,” he added.

"She will be Chancellor by the time this is broadcast, she will be Chancellor for a very long time to come, because this project that we’ve been working on to change the Labour party, to win the election, change the country, that is a project which the Chancellor and I’ve been working on together."

Screen grab of Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) crying as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Rachel Reeves said that the Chancellor was crying due to a "personal matter," however, shortly before entering the chamber, she was seen having an altercation with Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the Commons, over potential breaches of parliamentary convention on Tuesday.

A witness said she told the Speaker that she was "under so much pressure."

Read more: Rachel Reeves 'hopelessly out of her depth' and 'absolutely' must go, Nigel Farage tells LBC

Read more: Fresh blow for Rachel Reeves as Nigel Farage trusted more on economy, LBC poll finds

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage told LBC this morning that he believes Rachel Reeves is ‘hopelessly out of her depth’ and must quit as Chancellor.

Mr Farage said the scenes were "painful to watch" and that Labour’s front bench did not appear to be a "team."

"To have your own PM disavow you in public, when he must have understood the state of distress she was in, she will be thinking very hard over the weekend. Is this worth it?"

Nigel Farage said that it was "painful" to watch Rachel Reeves' tears. Picture: LBC

The financial markets were spooked following Prime Minister's Questions.

The pound slid by 1.14 per cent to 1.358 against the US dollar on Wednesday. Sterling had risen to a fresh three-year high against the dollar on Tuesday.

The currency also fell by 0.8 per cent to 1.155 against the euro, striking its lowest level since April.

Meanwhile, the yield on Government bonds, called gilts, jumped in the face of concerns among investors.

The yield on 10-year gilts rose by 0.17 percentage points to 4.63 per cent, while the 30-year gilt rose by 0.22 percentage points to 5.45 per cent.

Both of these were the sharpest increases since US President Donald Trump’s tariff plans shook up financial markets in April.