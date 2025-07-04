Re-sentence prisoners on indefinite sentences to end ‘torture’, Government told

4 July 2025, 21:08

Inside HMP Lancaster Castle, Lancashire, UK. Barred doors to the prison cells in the old 'Female Felons' Wing'
Despite this type of sentence being scrapped in 2012, 2,544 prisoners are still serving indefinite sentences. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Government has been urged to re-sentence all prisoners on indefinite sentences to end the “appalling torture” they are going through.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Labour peer Lord Woodley called on ministers in the House of Lords to rectify the "industrial scale injustice" of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences.

IPP sentences, introduced in 2005, mean offenders remain in custody after serving their tariff until the Parole Board decides they are no longer a risk to the public.

Despite this type of sentence being scrapped in 2012, 2,544 prisoners are still serving indefinite sentences.

Campaigners calling for an end to IPPs say that it is unfair, and that the mental health detriment of having an open-ended sentence is huge.

Lord Woodley tabled a Private Members' Bill on Friday that would result in the re-sentencing of all IPP prisoners with new, definite sentences.

Read More: Moment man 'headbutts' brother in Starbucks sparking airport 'brawl'

Read More: Home Office ‘not checking’ expiry date of foreign worker visas - or how many are staying to work illegally

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison
UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison. Picture: Getty

He said: "Imprisonment for Public Protection is as big a scandal as the Post Office and indeed the infected blood scandal, as bad as they are.

"Almost 100 prisoners have taken their own lives. Hundreds more are being driven to insanity, with this no-hope, never-ending sentence.

"The only difference with IPP is not enough people know about it and that's got to change.

"I believe that a re-sentencing exercise for everyone serving these torture sentences is the only way to wipe this stain off the justice system for good."

His comments came as peers conducted their line-by-line scrutiny of the Imprisonment for Public Protection (Re-sentencing) Bill.

Lord Woodley highlighted what he sees as some of the most egregious cases that need to be addressed.

These include those who were under 18 when given indeterminate sentences and those who have served over 10 years more than the minimum tariff for their offence.

Justice minister Lord Timpson said: "We do not think re-sentencing is the right way to move this forward.

"My priority is to address the IPP legacy safely, fairly and in a way that endures."

He added: "The Victims and Prisoners Act 2024 automatically ended the licence for 1,742 people, with hundreds more cases now moving through the Parole Board on an accelerated timetable.

"That is real progress. People rebuilding their lives, victims protected, and the public kept safe."

The minister told peers: "While I cannot back a re-sentencing exercise that would short circuit the Parole Board's vital public protection role, I will champion relentless evidence-based progress.

"Let us channel the energy of this Bill into the concrete measures that are already delivering change and will, with the House's continued challenge and support, allow many more IPP offenders to complete their sentence and move on with their lives."

He said that the refreshed IPP action plan, published in April 2023, means IPP prisoners have "robust and effective sentence plans" and "provides a clear route for the end of the sentence for the IPP cohort".

It has, he said, resulted in a 22% decrease in prisoners who have never been released.

Lord Timpson told peers: "I am pulling every operational lever I can as hard as I can to support IPP prisoners so they can get out of prison and stay out.

"The Government is determined to make progress towards a safe and sustainable release for all those serving the IPP sentence, but not in a way that puts the public and victims at risk."

Lord Woodley said he was "disappointed but not surprised" that the Government was refusing to back his Imprisonment for Public Protection (Re-sentencing) Bill.

However, he said he "really struggled" to understand how ministers cannot see that re-sentencing is the right thing to do.

Latest Donald Trump News

Anti-Trump protestors take to Greenland streets as Ursula Vance and US delegation's visit branded a 'provocation'

Greenland PM brands Usha Vance and US delegation's visit a 'provocation' as anti-Trump protestors swarm streets
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'It's a lot of stuff' - Trump releases 80,000 classified pages relating to JFK assassination, honouring campaign promise
"The tariffs are going forward on time, on schedule," Trump said.

Trump says 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico 'will go forward' in March after month-long delay
Donald Trump has ordered the release of the last classified files surrounding the assassination of John F. Kennedy on Thursday, vowing that ‘everything will be revealed’.

'Two shooters' involved in JFK assassination, claims task force head - as FBI reveals thousands of secret files
President Donald Trump presents a ceremonial key to the White House during a bilateral meeting with Israeli Prime Ministers Benjamin Netanyahu Tuesday Sept. 15 2020 in the Oval Office of the White House.

Trump to host Netanyahu in Washington marking first foreign leader visit since US inauguration
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meets with President Nayib Bukele at his residence at Lake Coatepeque in El Salvador, Monday, Feb. 3, 2025.

El Salvador offers to accept US deportees and criminals in 'unprecedented' migrant deal

China has announced retaliatory tariffs on the US

China announces retaliatory tariffs on US as Trump's levies take effect - but Canada and Mexico's are paused
Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'

Trump pauses 25% tariffs on Canada for 30 days as President says call with Trudeau went 'very well'
Sir Keir Starmer has said the UK will not be “choosing between” the European Union and the United States

Britain will not choose between EU and US, says Starmer following Trump's tariff threats

Donald Trump won’t impose tariffs on Mexico for another month after a ‘constructive conversation’ which will see Mexico reinforce its side of the border with the US.

US trade tariffs on Mexico paused for a month after border deal

Latest Politics News

Britain has urged Iran to negotiate with Donald Trump amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

'Speak to the US', Britain pleads with Iran as it warns of 'very dangerous' consequences if Trump intervenes
Jonathan Brash MP has called for the abolition of the Sentencing Council.

First Labour MP calls for abolition of 'two-tier' Sentencing Council as justice row erupts

Nigel Farage has yet again distanced himself from Donald Trump over his stance on Russia

Farage claims Trump could make Putin a 'winner' - as he distances himself from US President over stance on Russia
Secretary of State for Justice Shabana Mahmood

Judges reject Government's request to change 'corrosive' sentencing rules as 'two-tier justice' row erupts
Keir Starmer Visits the Siemens Energy plant

Northern England will no longer be 'held to ransom' by poor transport systems, says Starmer
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Australia to hold federal election in May as housing and inflation among key issues

President Donald J Trump.

Donald Trump pushes for near-total control of Ukraine’s minerals and energy in huge increase on earlier demands
Richard Tice

Reform deputy says mental health is modern equivalent of ‘back pain’ - and disabled people are ‘swinging the lead’
x

I look forward to a statement that hits people like me, rather than those who can’t afford to eat, writes Andrew Marr
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves (right) and Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner during a visit to a housing development in Stoke-on-Trent. Picture date: Monday March 24, 2025.

Labour's worker's rights reforms to have 'net negative' impact on the economy, says OBR