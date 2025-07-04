Re-sentence prisoners on indefinite sentences to end ‘torture’, Government told

Despite this type of sentence being scrapped in 2012, 2,544 prisoners are still serving indefinite sentences. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

The Government has been urged to re-sentence all prisoners on indefinite sentences to end the “appalling torture” they are going through.

Labour peer Lord Woodley called on ministers in the House of Lords to rectify the "industrial scale injustice" of Imprisonment for Public Protection (IPP) sentences.

IPP sentences, introduced in 2005, mean offenders remain in custody after serving their tariff until the Parole Board decides they are no longer a risk to the public.

Campaigners calling for an end to IPPs say that it is unfair, and that the mental health detriment of having an open-ended sentence is huge.

Lord Woodley tabled a Private Members' Bill on Friday that would result in the re-sentencing of all IPP prisoners with new, definite sentences.

UK - London - HMP Wandsworth Prison. Picture: Getty

He said: "Imprisonment for Public Protection is as big a scandal as the Post Office and indeed the infected blood scandal, as bad as they are.

"Almost 100 prisoners have taken their own lives. Hundreds more are being driven to insanity, with this no-hope, never-ending sentence.

"The only difference with IPP is not enough people know about it and that's got to change.

"I believe that a re-sentencing exercise for everyone serving these torture sentences is the only way to wipe this stain off the justice system for good."

His comments came as peers conducted their line-by-line scrutiny of the Imprisonment for Public Protection (Re-sentencing) Bill.

Lord Woodley highlighted what he sees as some of the most egregious cases that need to be addressed.

These include those who were under 18 when given indeterminate sentences and those who have served over 10 years more than the minimum tariff for their offence.

Justice minister Lord Timpson said: "We do not think re-sentencing is the right way to move this forward.

"My priority is to address the IPP legacy safely, fairly and in a way that endures."

He added: "The Victims and Prisoners Act 2024 automatically ended the licence for 1,742 people, with hundreds more cases now moving through the Parole Board on an accelerated timetable.

"That is real progress. People rebuilding their lives, victims protected, and the public kept safe."

The minister told peers: "While I cannot back a re-sentencing exercise that would short circuit the Parole Board's vital public protection role, I will champion relentless evidence-based progress.

"Let us channel the energy of this Bill into the concrete measures that are already delivering change and will, with the House's continued challenge and support, allow many more IPP offenders to complete their sentence and move on with their lives."

He said that the refreshed IPP action plan, published in April 2023, means IPP prisoners have "robust and effective sentence plans" and "provides a clear route for the end of the sentence for the IPP cohort".

It has, he said, resulted in a 22% decrease in prisoners who have never been released.

Lord Timpson told peers: "I am pulling every operational lever I can as hard as I can to support IPP prisoners so they can get out of prison and stay out.

"The Government is determined to make progress towards a safe and sustainable release for all those serving the IPP sentence, but not in a way that puts the public and victims at risk."

Lord Woodley said he was "disappointed but not surprised" that the Government was refusing to back his Imprisonment for Public Protection (Re-sentencing) Bill.

However, he said he "really struggled" to understand how ministers cannot see that re-sentencing is the right thing to do.